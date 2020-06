Amenities

Newly renovated and spacious 3bed unit in prime



This newly renovated 3 bedroom unit is minutes from the Kennedy expressway and two short blocks to the Western blue line! Includes new windows, new hardwood flooring, brand new light fixtures and kitchen appliances! All three bedrooms are large and can fit at least a queen sized bed! This unit is filled with natural light, and is the perfect new home!

No Pets Allowed



