Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

222 Columbus Dr #2403

222 N Columbus Dr · (312) 623-1949
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

222 N Columbus Dr, Chicago, IL 60601
The Loop

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 222 Columbus Dr #2403 · Avail. now

$2,900

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1200 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
business center
gym
pool
Spacious 2bed/2 bath apt in New East Side, Downtown Chicago Available on July 1, 2020! - Available on July 1, 2020! Walkable distance to Millennium Park, Lake Michigan and the Grocery stores etc. This 2 bedroom unit has an open floor plan, living room and dining room with floor to ceiling windows. Washer/dryer in unit. Upgraded kitchen with stainless steel and granite. Full amenity building with excellent workout room, indoor pool, business center, close to everything Michigan Ave! Pictures are old, we will update new pictures soon.
In light of "shelter in place" order by the government, we are doing virtual showing through videos or FaceTime. Please contact 312-623-1949 or yzhu@zhouagency.com for the instruction.

(RLNE5817927)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 222 Columbus Dr #2403 have any available units?
222 Columbus Dr #2403 has a unit available for $2,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 222 Columbus Dr #2403 have?
Some of 222 Columbus Dr #2403's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 222 Columbus Dr #2403 currently offering any rent specials?
222 Columbus Dr #2403 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 222 Columbus Dr #2403 pet-friendly?
No, 222 Columbus Dr #2403 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 222 Columbus Dr #2403 offer parking?
No, 222 Columbus Dr #2403 does not offer parking.
Does 222 Columbus Dr #2403 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 222 Columbus Dr #2403 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 222 Columbus Dr #2403 have a pool?
Yes, 222 Columbus Dr #2403 has a pool.
Does 222 Columbus Dr #2403 have accessible units?
No, 222 Columbus Dr #2403 does not have accessible units.
Does 222 Columbus Dr #2403 have units with dishwashers?
No, 222 Columbus Dr #2403 does not have units with dishwashers.
