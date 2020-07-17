222 Columbus Dr #2403

Amenities

Spacious 2bed/2 bath apt in New East Side, Downtown Chicago Available on July 1, 2020! - Available on July 1, 2020! Walkable distance to Millennium Park, Lake Michigan and the Grocery stores etc. This 2 bedroom unit has an open floor plan, living room and dining room with floor to ceiling windows. Washer/dryer in unit. Upgraded kitchen with stainless steel and granite. Full amenity building with excellent workout room, indoor pool, business center, close to everything Michigan Ave! Pictures are old, we will update new pictures soon.

In light of "shelter in place" order by the government, we are doing virtual showing through videos or FaceTime. Please contact 312-623-1949 or yzhu@zhouagency.com for the instruction.



