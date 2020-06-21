2209 W Eastwood Ave 1S

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher dogs allowed recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly

Unit 1S Available 07/01/20 2209 W Eastwood Renovated 2 Bed! - Property Id: 285541



This building is located just steps from the heart of Lincoln Square. You are ideally located close to the brown line, and near plenty of great restaurants, bars, and shopping. Plus, Lincoln square is well known for its fantastic street festivals in Spring, Summer and Fall! Great neighborhood to live in. The apartment itself is a brand new renovation, featuring: Hardwood floors Stainless steel appliances Granite counters Dishwasher Laundry in- Unit Central AC Call today to see the apartments as the renovations are complete! These won't last long Central Heat

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/285541

Property Id 285541



(RLNE5797993)