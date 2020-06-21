All apartments in Chicago
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:18 PM

2209 W Eastwood Ave 1S

2209 W Eastwood Ave · (708) 256-2960
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2209 W Eastwood Ave, Chicago, IL 60625
Lincoln Square

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 1S · Avail. Jul 1

$1,950

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
dogs allowed
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Unit 1S Available 07/01/20 2209 W Eastwood Renovated 2 Bed! - Property Id: 285541

This building is located just steps from the heart of Lincoln Square. You are ideally located close to the brown line, and near plenty of great restaurants, bars, and shopping. Plus, Lincoln square is well known for its fantastic street festivals in Spring, Summer and Fall! Great neighborhood to live in. The apartment itself is a brand new renovation, featuring: Hardwood floors Stainless steel appliances Granite counters Dishwasher Laundry in- Unit Central AC Call today to see the apartments as the renovations are complete! These won't last long Central Heat
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/285541
Property Id 285541

(RLNE5797993)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2209 W Eastwood Ave 1S have any available units?
2209 W Eastwood Ave 1S has a unit available for $1,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 2209 W Eastwood Ave 1S have?
Some of 2209 W Eastwood Ave 1S's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2209 W Eastwood Ave 1S currently offering any rent specials?
2209 W Eastwood Ave 1S isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2209 W Eastwood Ave 1S pet-friendly?
Yes, 2209 W Eastwood Ave 1S is pet friendly.
Does 2209 W Eastwood Ave 1S offer parking?
No, 2209 W Eastwood Ave 1S does not offer parking.
Does 2209 W Eastwood Ave 1S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2209 W Eastwood Ave 1S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2209 W Eastwood Ave 1S have a pool?
No, 2209 W Eastwood Ave 1S does not have a pool.
Does 2209 W Eastwood Ave 1S have accessible units?
No, 2209 W Eastwood Ave 1S does not have accessible units.
Does 2209 W Eastwood Ave 1S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2209 W Eastwood Ave 1S has units with dishwashers.
