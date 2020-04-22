All apartments in Chicago
Last updated May 15 2020 at 3:55 AM

220 N Homan Ave, Unit 2

220 North Homan Avenue · (312) 736-8800
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

220 North Homan Avenue, Chicago, IL 60624
East Garfield Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Fully renovated 4BR/1BA unit. Hardwood floors, central A/C, stainless steel appliances, new kitchen, new bathroom, new windows. Secure building w/ security system. In-building laundry.

No security deposit
No prior evictions
No pets
$40 application fee
$350 Move-in fee

The building is located 2 blocks from the Kedzie green line, Central Park/Conservatory green line, The Conservatory and the The Hatchery. For complete convenience, a grocer is located on the 1st level of the building (separate entrance from the residential units).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

