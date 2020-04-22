220 N Homan Ave, Unit 2

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning microwave

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry

Fully renovated 4BR/1BA unit. Hardwood floors, central A/C, stainless steel appliances, new kitchen, new bathroom, new windows. Secure building w/ security system. In-building laundry.



No security deposit

No prior evictions

No pets

$40 application fee

$350 Move-in fee



The building is located 2 blocks from the Kedzie green line, Central Park/Conservatory green line, The Conservatory and the The Hatchery. For complete convenience, a grocer is located on the 1st level of the building (separate entrance from the residential units).