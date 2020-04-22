220 N Homan Ave, Unit 2

Amenities
Fully renovated 4BR/1BA unit. Hardwood floors, central A/C, stainless steel appliances, new kitchen, new bathroom, new windows. Secure building w/ security system. In-building laundry.
No security deposit
No prior evictions
No pets
$40 application fee
$350 Move-in fee
The building is located 2 blocks from the Kedzie green line, Central Park/Conservatory green line, The Conservatory and the The Hatchery. For complete convenience, a grocer is located on the 1st level of the building (separate entrance from the residential units).