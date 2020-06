Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel

Three Bedroom in West Town

Must See Spacious 3 Bedroom apartment in West Town! Beautifully renovated with new hardwood flooring, open concept living space, tons of natural light. Gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Large bedrooms with good closet space. Laundry in-unit. Private balcony. Central heat & a/c. Great location close to transportation, restaurants, shopping, nightlife and more. *Pictures may be of a similar unit in building.

