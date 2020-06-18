All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 2132 West Barry Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
2132 West Barry Avenue
Last updated April 21 2020 at 10:12 PM

2132 West Barry Avenue

2132 West Barry Avenue · (888) 659-9596 ext. 1486618
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
North Center
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2132 West Barry Avenue, Chicago, IL 60618
North Center

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Adorable 2 bed 1 bath garden unit with hardwood floors, dishwasher, ss appliances, avail now!
Super cute garden unit available immediately! Hardwood floors in living areas with carpeted bedrooms. Master bedroom is absolutely huge--space for your own bed area and living area! Tons of closet space and light. Renovated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, dishwasher and washer/dryer. Central heat with window/wall AC. Vacant and easy to show--call today!
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2132 West Barry Avenue have any available units?
2132 West Barry Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 2132 West Barry Avenue have?
Some of 2132 West Barry Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2132 West Barry Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2132 West Barry Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2132 West Barry Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2132 West Barry Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 2132 West Barry Avenue offer parking?
No, 2132 West Barry Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2132 West Barry Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2132 West Barry Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2132 West Barry Avenue have a pool?
No, 2132 West Barry Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2132 West Barry Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2132 West Barry Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2132 West Barry Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2132 West Barry Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 2132 West Barry Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Reside on Roscoe
532 W Roscoe St
Chicago, IL 60657
330 N Pine
330 North Pine Avenue
Chicago, IL 60644
Lakeview 3200
3218 North Clark Street
Chicago, IL 60626
1246 W Pratt
1246 W Pratt Blvd
Chicago, IL 60626
1405 West Belden Ave.
1405 W Belden Ave
Chicago, IL 60614
Pangea 7643 S Stewart Avenue Apartments
7643 S Stewart Ave
Chicago, IL 60620
2454 N Southport
2454 North Southport Avenue
Chicago, IL 60614
6874 N NW Highway
6874 North Northwest Highway
Chicago, IL 60631

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILJoliet, IL
Des Plaines, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
UptownLincoln Square

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity