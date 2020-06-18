2132 West Barry Avenue

Amenities
Adorable 2 bed 1 bath garden unit with hardwood floors, dishwasher, ss appliances, avail now!
Super cute garden unit available immediately! Hardwood floors in living areas with carpeted bedrooms. Master bedroom is absolutely huge--space for your own bed area and living area! Tons of closet space and light. Renovated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, dishwasher and washer/dryer. Central heat with window/wall AC. Vacant and easy to show--call today!
Contact us to schedule a showing.