2102 West Belle Plaine Avenue

Amenities

on-site laundry pet friendly garage air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

North Center/Lincoln Square 2bed + den! Charming living room/ Dining room with large windows overlooking tree-lined street. Available July 1. Large white kitchen with sun room/breakfast room. Ribfest right outside your door! Walk to Half Acre Brewery, The Bad Apple, Jewel-Osco, Starbucks, and 5min walk to Irving Park Brown Line. Laundry on-site and communal backyard. Central AC. Garage parking available $100. Short walk to the Irving Park brown line. Pets OK w/ $300 non-refundable pet fee. No security deposit just $400 move-in fee.