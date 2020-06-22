All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 2102 West Belle Plaine Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
2102 West Belle Plaine Avenue
Last updated June 4 2020 at 8:56 PM

2102 West Belle Plaine Avenue

2102 West Belle Plaine Avenue · (847) 624-6236
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
North Center
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2102 West Belle Plaine Avenue, Chicago, IL 60618
North Center

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
North Center/Lincoln Square 2bed + den! Charming living room/ Dining room with large windows overlooking tree-lined street. Available July 1. Large white kitchen with sun room/breakfast room. Ribfest right outside your door! Walk to Half Acre Brewery, The Bad Apple, Jewel-Osco, Starbucks, and 5min walk to Irving Park Brown Line. Laundry on-site and communal backyard. Central AC. Garage parking available $100. Short walk to the Irving Park brown line. Pets OK w/ $300 non-refundable pet fee. No security deposit just $400 move-in fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2102 West Belle Plaine Avenue have any available units?
2102 West Belle Plaine Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 2102 West Belle Plaine Avenue have?
Some of 2102 West Belle Plaine Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2102 West Belle Plaine Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2102 West Belle Plaine Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2102 West Belle Plaine Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 2102 West Belle Plaine Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 2102 West Belle Plaine Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2102 West Belle Plaine Avenue does offer parking.
Does 2102 West Belle Plaine Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2102 West Belle Plaine Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2102 West Belle Plaine Avenue have a pool?
No, 2102 West Belle Plaine Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2102 West Belle Plaine Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2102 West Belle Plaine Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2102 West Belle Plaine Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2102 West Belle Plaine Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 2102 West Belle Plaine Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

1824 N Paulina
1824 North Paulina Street
Chicago, IL 60622
Reside at 2727
2727 N Pine Grove Ave
Chicago, IL 60614
1900 W Pratt
1900 W Pratt Blvd
Chicago, IL 60626
5345 S. Harper Ave
5345 S Harper Ave
Chicago, IL 60615
2340 N Commonwealth Ave
2340 N Commonwealth Ave
Chicago, IL 60614
553 W Oakdale Ave
553 W Oakdale Ave
Chicago, IL 60657
The Van der Rohe
2933 N Sheridan Rd
Chicago, IL 60657
7241-49 S Phillips Ave
7241 S Phillips Ave
Chicago, IL 60649

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILJoliet, IL
Des Plaines, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
UptownLincoln Square

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity