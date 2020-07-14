All apartments in Chicago
2055 North Whipple Street

2055 North Whipple Street · (773) 710-6270
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2055 North Whipple Street, Chicago, IL 60647
Logan Square

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$1,800

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1280 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Logan Square bright and sunny 2 bedrooms, 1 bath 2TH floor unit available now. This unit offers a living room & dining room, 2 bedrooms, Unit was completely remodeled. Brand new pergo Outlast+ Waterproof Glazed Oak Floors. New stainless steel kitchen appliances: double door fridge, stove, dishwasher, microwave, walk in pantry in kitchen & new Granite Countertops in Black Galaxy design. Enclosed back porch off of kitchen. Beautiful new tile bathroom with all new fixtures.Small pets ok. The very best of what this neighborhood offers is right outside your door! Bloomingdale 606 trail, all the best restaurants, shopping, nightlife & public transportation options west Bucktown/ Wicker Park/ Logan Square has to offer! Check this outstanding apartment out today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2055 North Whipple Street have any available units?
2055 North Whipple Street has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 2055 North Whipple Street have?
Some of 2055 North Whipple Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2055 North Whipple Street currently offering any rent specials?
2055 North Whipple Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2055 North Whipple Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2055 North Whipple Street is pet friendly.
Does 2055 North Whipple Street offer parking?
No, 2055 North Whipple Street does not offer parking.
Does 2055 North Whipple Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2055 North Whipple Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2055 North Whipple Street have a pool?
No, 2055 North Whipple Street does not have a pool.
Does 2055 North Whipple Street have accessible units?
No, 2055 North Whipple Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2055 North Whipple Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2055 North Whipple Street has units with dishwashers.
