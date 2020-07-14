2055 North Whipple Street

Amenities

Logan Square bright and sunny 2 bedrooms, 1 bath 2TH floor unit available now. This unit offers a living room & dining room, 2 bedrooms, Unit was completely remodeled. Brand new pergo Outlast+ Waterproof Glazed Oak Floors. New stainless steel kitchen appliances: double door fridge, stove, dishwasher, microwave, walk in pantry in kitchen & new Granite Countertops in Black Galaxy design. Enclosed back porch off of kitchen. Beautiful new tile bathroom with all new fixtures.Small pets ok. The very best of what this neighborhood offers is right outside your door! Bloomingdale 606 trail, all the best restaurants, shopping, nightlife & public transportation options west Bucktown/ Wicker Park/ Logan Square has to offer! Check this outstanding apartment out today!