2048 N Damen Ave
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

2048 N Damen Ave

2048 North Damen Avenue · (248) 416-2141
Location

2048 North Damen Avenue, Chicago, IL 60647
Logan Square

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 2 baths, $2562 · Avail. now

$2,562

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Great 3 Bed in Wicker Park - Property Id: 270586

Beautifully updated apartments in a three story walkup building in the absolute heart of Bucktown. Located on Damen, surrounded by great bars and restaurants, shopping locations, Damen blue line station, Damen bus, grocery stores, gyms, offering convenient living at its best! The apartments themselves feature central heat/air, washer/dryer in unit, stainless steel appliances, stone countertops, refinished bathrooms, and spacious bedrooms. We welcome pets, and no security deposit required! Building utility fee, pet fees, and move in fees apply. Listed by Peak Realty Chicago, professionally managed by Peak Properties.

Price:2588
Available;6/1
Location: 2048 N Damen
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/270586
Property Id 270586

(RLNE5741357)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

