2048 N Damen Ave

Great 3 Bed in Wicker Park - Property Id: 270586
Beautifully updated apartments in a three story walkup building in the absolute heart of Bucktown. Located on Damen, surrounded by great bars and restaurants, shopping locations, Damen blue line station, Damen bus, grocery stores, gyms, offering convenient living at its best! The apartments themselves feature central heat/air, washer/dryer in unit, stainless steel appliances, stone countertops, refinished bathrooms, and spacious bedrooms. We welcome pets, and no security deposit required! Building utility fee, pet fees, and move in fees apply. Listed by Peak Realty Chicago, professionally managed by Peak Properties.
Price:2588
Available;6/1
Location: 2048 N Damen
