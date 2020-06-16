2046 W Evergreen Ave 3

Amenities
BE ONE OF THE FIRST TO LIVE HERE- STUNNING 3BR/2BA - Property Id: 5925
You Just Found Your Next Apartment! Be one of the FIRST to live in this stunning 3 Bed, 2 Bath apartment! Gut rehabbed down to the studs in 2018, this apartment lies smack in the middle of Wicker Park between Division and North Ave (<5min walk to either) - Get the high end finishes you deserve in the best location in Chicago! Features an open concept kitchen & living room with TONS of natural light, high ceilings, central heating & cooling, brand new stainless steel whirlpool appliances, granite countertops, under-cabinet LED lighting, an extended island that seats up to 6, in-unit washer/dryer, DUAL VANITIES in BOTH bathrooms with marble countertops and soft-close hinges, recessed lighting in every room, high-end Kohler finishes, and TONS of storage. Within minutes of the best food, entertainment, and shopping in all of Chicago. 20-second walk to Damen bus and 5-minute walk to Blue Line Train. This Place is a Must See!
No Dogs Allowed
