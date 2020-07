Amenities

on-site laundry recently renovated

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8 on-site laundry

This 13-unit building is located in the West Garfield Park neighborhood on the West side of Chicago. The property offers recently updated 1-2 bedroom apartments with laundry on-site. Conveniently located near Clark (John) Park, Nicholas Quality Meats, B&B Blues Club, as well as many schools and restaurants. Commute easily via CTA Blue Line at the nearby Cicero stop or the CTA 126 bus line. Section 8 accepted! Call today to schedule a tour with Pangea!



Nearby Pangea Apartments



Garfield Park Apartments

Oak Park Apartments

Austin Apartments

North Austin Apartments