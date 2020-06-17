All apartments in Chicago
5229 S. Drexel Boulevard
Last updated July 14 2020 at 6:01 AM

5229 S. Drexel Boulevard

5229 S. Drexel Avenue · (773) 570-1270
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5229 S. Drexel Avenue, Chicago, IL 60615
Kenwood

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 5229 S. Drexel Boulevard.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Experience the craftsmanship of early 20th century architectural details: hand-laid Arts and Crafts style mosaic floors, carved-wood banisters and wrought-iron balustrades marked by the flowery emblems of the Art Nouveau style. With bright, updated interiors and natural hardwood floors throughout, these apartments are an ideal space in which to make your home. Large windows provide natural light and ventilation. Limited on-site parking is available. Nearby public transportation and major highways, coupled with the University of Chicago's complimentary shuttle service make the property easily accessible not just to the University, but to the entire city.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 2x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5229 S. Drexel Boulevard have any available units?
5229 S. Drexel Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 5229 S. Drexel Boulevard have?
Some of 5229 S. Drexel Boulevard's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5229 S. Drexel Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
5229 S. Drexel Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5229 S. Drexel Boulevard pet-friendly?
Yes, 5229 S. Drexel Boulevard is pet friendly.
Does 5229 S. Drexel Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 5229 S. Drexel Boulevard offers parking.
Does 5229 S. Drexel Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5229 S. Drexel Boulevard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5229 S. Drexel Boulevard have a pool?
No, 5229 S. Drexel Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 5229 S. Drexel Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 5229 S. Drexel Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 5229 S. Drexel Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5229 S. Drexel Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
