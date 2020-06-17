5229 S. Drexel Boulevard

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning in unit laundry bathtub carpet oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Experience the craftsmanship of early 20th century architectural details: hand-laid Arts and Crafts style mosaic floors, carved-wood banisters and wrought-iron balustrades marked by the flowery emblems of the Art Nouveau style. With bright, updated interiors and natural hardwood floors throughout, these apartments are an ideal space in which to make your home. Large windows provide natural light and ventilation. Limited on-site parking is available. Nearby public transportation and major highways, coupled with the University of Chicago's complimentary shuttle service make the property easily accessible not just to the University, but to the entire city.