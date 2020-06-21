All apartments in Chicago
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:27 PM

2030 N Larrabee St

2030 North Larrabee Street · No Longer Available
Location

2030 North Larrabee Street, Chicago, IL 60614
Lincoln Park

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
internet access
cats allowed
dogs allowed
Available 07/01/20 Two-story townhouse in the heart of Lincoln Park! - Property Id: 288865

Two-story townhouse in the heart of Lincoln Park. Enter through a private and gated front patio; perfect for grilling and entertaining. The first floor welcomes you into a spacious living area with an open-floor plan, dining area and connected to a private, enclosed back patio. The kitchen has granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, dishwasher and microwave. Hardwood flooring and lots of natural light throughout. Central heat and A/C. Upstairs consists of 2 spacious bedrooms and walk-in closets, 2 full bathrooms, in-unit washer/dryer. 1 off street reserved parking space behind building INCLUDED plus very easy street parking for guests. Steps away from Oz Park, Lake Michigan, Lincoln Park Zoo, all of the Halsted and Armitage shops, restaurants, bars and the El. Additional storage in 4ft. crawlspace beneath the home.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/288865
Property Id 288865

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5813317)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2030 N Larrabee St have any available units?
2030 N Larrabee St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 2030 N Larrabee St have?
Some of 2030 N Larrabee St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2030 N Larrabee St currently offering any rent specials?
2030 N Larrabee St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2030 N Larrabee St pet-friendly?
No, 2030 N Larrabee St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 2030 N Larrabee St offer parking?
Yes, 2030 N Larrabee St does offer parking.
Does 2030 N Larrabee St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2030 N Larrabee St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2030 N Larrabee St have a pool?
No, 2030 N Larrabee St does not have a pool.
Does 2030 N Larrabee St have accessible units?
No, 2030 N Larrabee St does not have accessible units.
Does 2030 N Larrabee St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2030 N Larrabee St has units with dishwashers.
