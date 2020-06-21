2030 N Larrabee St

Amenities

Available 07/01/20 Two-story townhouse in the heart of Lincoln Park! - Property Id: 288865



Two-story townhouse in the heart of Lincoln Park. Enter through a private and gated front patio; perfect for grilling and entertaining. The first floor welcomes you into a spacious living area with an open-floor plan, dining area and connected to a private, enclosed back patio. The kitchen has granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, dishwasher and microwave. Hardwood flooring and lots of natural light throughout. Central heat and A/C. Upstairs consists of 2 spacious bedrooms and walk-in closets, 2 full bathrooms, in-unit washer/dryer. 1 off street reserved parking space behind building INCLUDED plus very easy street parking for guests. Steps away from Oz Park, Lake Michigan, Lincoln Park Zoo, all of the Halsted and Armitage shops, restaurants, bars and the El. Additional storage in 4ft. crawlspace beneath the home.

