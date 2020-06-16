2029 W. Coulter 1

Amenities
Unit 1 Available 08/01/20 Coulter - Property Id: 44839
Two bedroom one bath condo with in-unit laundry for rent in gut renovated three-flat. One off-street parking space is included in rent. Close to the pink line (Damen stop), near Rush University and University of Illinois at Chicago. Also near Little Italy, Mount Sinai hospital and 18th street galleries and restaurants.
This is my husband's former condo and we take pride in maintaining this property and being responsible landlords.
Available August 1 - please call or text Amy at (630) 765-5752.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/44839
