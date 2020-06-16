All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 2029 W. Coulter 1.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
2029 W. Coulter 1
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:27 PM

2029 W. Coulter 1

2029 West Coulter Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2029 West Coulter Street, Chicago, IL 60608
Lower West Side

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Unit 1 Available 08/01/20 Coulter - Property Id: 44839

Two bedroom one bath condo with in-unit laundry for rent in gut renovated three-flat. One off-street parking space is included in rent. Close to the pink line (Damen stop), near Rush University and University of Illinois at Chicago. Also near Little Italy, Mount Sinai hospital and 18th street galleries and restaurants.

This is my husband's former condo and we take pride in maintaining this property and being responsible landlords.

Available August 1 - please call or text Amy at (630) 765-5752.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/44839
Property Id 44839

(RLNE5833709)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2029 W. Coulter 1 have any available units?
2029 W. Coulter 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 2029 W. Coulter 1 have?
Some of 2029 W. Coulter 1's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2029 W. Coulter 1 currently offering any rent specials?
2029 W. Coulter 1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2029 W. Coulter 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2029 W. Coulter 1 is pet friendly.
Does 2029 W. Coulter 1 offer parking?
Yes, 2029 W. Coulter 1 does offer parking.
Does 2029 W. Coulter 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2029 W. Coulter 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2029 W. Coulter 1 have a pool?
No, 2029 W. Coulter 1 does not have a pool.
Does 2029 W. Coulter 1 have accessible units?
No, 2029 W. Coulter 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 2029 W. Coulter 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2029 W. Coulter 1 has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Addison - 915 W Addison St
915 West Addison Street
Chicago, IL 60657
2600-10 N Racine / 1206-10 W Wrightwood
2600 North Racine Avenue
Chicago, IL 60614
512 W Cornelia Ave
512 W Cornelia Ave
Chicago, IL 60657
742 West Fullerton
742 W Fullerton Ave
Chicago, IL 60614
24 S Morgan St
24 S Morgan St
Chicago, IL 60607
1946 West Nelson St. Apt.
1946 W Nelson St
Chicago, IL 60657
7800-06 S Morgan
7800 S Morgan St
Chicago, IL 60620
3244 North Lakewood Ave. Apt.
3244 North Lakewood Avenue
Chicago, IL 60657

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILJoliet, IL
Des Plaines, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
UptownLincoln Square

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College