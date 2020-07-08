2029 North Larrabee Street

Amenities

Lovely, Bright 1 Bedroom/1 Bathroom Condo in Lincoln Park! Moments from Oz Park! Assigned Parking Space Steps from Front Door. In Unit Washer/Dryer. Hardwood Floors. Large Bedroom with Ample Closets. Spacious Bathroom. Large Kitchen with Breakfast Bar Dining. NEW Pella Windows! Basic cable and internet included. Gorgeous Outside Private Front Patio for Dining, Grilling, Gardening. Amazing Location to Public Transportation, Schools, Shopping, Entertainment, Parks and the Lakefront Down the Street. Basic Comcast Cable and High Speed Internet Included!! No Smoking. NO PETS!! Easy Street Permit Parking for Guests. Must See!