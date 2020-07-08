All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 2029 North Larrabee Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
2029 North Larrabee Street
Last updated July 9 2020 at 2:39 AM

2029 North Larrabee Street

2029 North Larrabee Street · (773) 316-5409
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
Lincoln Park
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2029 North Larrabee Street, Chicago, IL 60614
Lincoln Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
bbq/grill
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
internet access
Lovely, Bright 1 Bedroom/1 Bathroom Condo in Lincoln Park! Moments from Oz Park! Assigned Parking Space Steps from Front Door. In Unit Washer/Dryer. Hardwood Floors. Large Bedroom with Ample Closets. Spacious Bathroom. Large Kitchen with Breakfast Bar Dining. NEW Pella Windows! Basic cable and internet included. Gorgeous Outside Private Front Patio for Dining, Grilling, Gardening. Amazing Location to Public Transportation, Schools, Shopping, Entertainment, Parks and the Lakefront Down the Street. Basic Comcast Cable and High Speed Internet Included!! No Smoking. NO PETS!! Easy Street Permit Parking for Guests. Must See!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2029 North Larrabee Street have any available units?
2029 North Larrabee Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 2029 North Larrabee Street have?
Some of 2029 North Larrabee Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2029 North Larrabee Street currently offering any rent specials?
2029 North Larrabee Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2029 North Larrabee Street pet-friendly?
No, 2029 North Larrabee Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 2029 North Larrabee Street offer parking?
Yes, 2029 North Larrabee Street offers parking.
Does 2029 North Larrabee Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2029 North Larrabee Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2029 North Larrabee Street have a pool?
No, 2029 North Larrabee Street does not have a pool.
Does 2029 North Larrabee Street have accessible units?
No, 2029 North Larrabee Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2029 North Larrabee Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2029 North Larrabee Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in 2029 North Larrabee Street?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Bryn
5600 N Sheridan Rd
Chicago, IL 60660
4600 North Winchester Ave.
4600 N Winchester Ave
Chicago, IL 60640
1325 N Wells
1325 North Wells
Chicago, IL 60610
5550 S Dorchester
5550 S Dorchester
Chicago, IL 60637
Chestnut Place
8 W Chestnut St
Chicago, IL 60610
Reside on Green Street
504 N Green St
Chicago, IL 60642
The Sinclair
1201 N LaSalle St
Chicago, IL 60610
1537 West Addison
1537 W Addison St
Chicago, IL 60613

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILDes Plaines, IL
Palatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, ILGlenview, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
Lincoln SquareUptown

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity