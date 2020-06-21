All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 2007 West Jarvis Ave..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
2007 West Jarvis Ave.
Last updated May 29 2020 at 2:31 PM

2007 West Jarvis Ave.

2007 W Jarvis Ave · (773) 893-0916
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
Rogers Park
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2007 W Jarvis Ave, Chicago, IL 60645
Rogers Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
courtyard
24hr gym
parking
e-payments
garage
Apartment Features: Gold Maple Kitchen Cabinets Granite Countertops with Deep Undermount Sink Stainless Steel Appliances includes Dishwasher Spacious Living Room with Exposed Brick Accent Wall Juliet Balcony with Courtyard View Two Renovated Bathrooms In-Unit Laundry Central Air AC Dark Wood Flooring Backporch Seating Area Ceiling Fans with LED Lighting Pets Welcome (No Pet Rent) Water Included Building Features: 24 HR Fitness Room & Game Lounge (Coming Soon) Reserved Gated Parking Nearby (@7545 N Winchester) Bike Garage Parking Close to Jewel, Starbucks, Restaurants, Nightlife, Parks & Beaches Nearby Howard & Jarvis Red Line and Rogers Park Metra Stop Management Features: A+ Better Business Bureau Rating Office open 6 days a week, Monday through Saturday Pay your rent online with no convenience fees Submit Maintenance requests through the online tenant portal Rebuild your credit by paying rent on time (ask how!)

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2007 West Jarvis Ave. have any available units?
2007 West Jarvis Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 2007 West Jarvis Ave. have?
Some of 2007 West Jarvis Ave.'s amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2007 West Jarvis Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
2007 West Jarvis Ave. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2007 West Jarvis Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 2007 West Jarvis Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 2007 West Jarvis Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 2007 West Jarvis Ave. does offer parking.
Does 2007 West Jarvis Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2007 West Jarvis Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2007 West Jarvis Ave. have a pool?
No, 2007 West Jarvis Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 2007 West Jarvis Ave. have accessible units?
No, 2007 West Jarvis Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 2007 West Jarvis Ave. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2007 West Jarvis Ave. has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 2007 West Jarvis Ave.?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

City Hyde Park
5105 S Harper Ave
Chicago, IL 60615
Pangea Lakes
13300 S Indiana Ave
Chicago, IL 60827
2319 N Southport
2319 North Southport Avenue
Chicago, IL 60614
2326 N Southport
2326 North Southport Avenue
Chicago, IL 60614
5512 S. Hyde Park Boulevard
5512 S Hyde Park Blvd
Chicago, IL 60637
2300 North Clark
2300 N Clark St
Chicago, IL 60614
4863 N. Hermitage Apt.
4863 North Hermitage Avenue
Chicago, IL 60640
7941 S Marquette
7941 S Marquette Ave
Chicago, IL 60617

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILJoliet, IL
Des Plaines, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
UptownLincoln Square

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity