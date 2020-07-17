Amenities
GORGEOUS & HUGE INTERIORS - PARKING INCLUDED - Property Id: 305183
HUGE PRIVATE PATIOS - BRAND NEW BUILDING - MODERN INTERIORS
2 BED/2 BATH-Logan Square.
No Security Deposit - NO PETS - Co- Signers Welcome.
Several layouts available prices starting $2500 to $2700.
BUILDING AMENITIES: Gym, Common Party/Business Room.
*1 HEATED Garage parking spot included ,storage locker, package/mail room, intercom. Hot Water, water, trash/recycling, snow removal INCLUDED IN RENT.
APARTMENT AMENITIES: Stainless steel appliances, Quartz counter tops, Electric fireplace, Window treatments, 840 sqft Balcony/Outdoor space, modern floors, Walk in closets, In unit washer/dryer.
Sophisticated open floor plan with a spacious living area. The master bedroom showcases a large walk-in closet with custom built organizers, perfect for any size wardrobe. Master bathroom has a dual vanity and luxurious shower. The other bedroom is spacious and has a walk in closet with organizers built in. The guest bathroom includes a tub and shower.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/1956-n-fairfield-ave-chicago-il/305183
No Pets Allowed
