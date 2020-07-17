All apartments in Chicago
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
1956 N Fairfield Ave
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

1956 N Fairfield Ave

1956 North Fairfield Avenue · (312) 945-2989
Location

1956 North Fairfield Avenue, Chicago, IL 60647
Logan Square

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 2 baths, $2600 · Avail. now

$2,600

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 990 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
garage
GORGEOUS & HUGE INTERIORS - PARKING INCLUDED - Property Id: 305183

HUGE PRIVATE PATIOS - BRAND NEW BUILDING - MODERN INTERIORS
2 BED/2 BATH-Logan Square.

No Security Deposit - NO PETS - Co- Signers Welcome.

Several layouts available prices starting $2500 to $2700.

BUILDING AMENITIES: Gym, Common Party/Business Room.
*1 HEATED Garage parking spot included ,storage locker, package/mail room, intercom. Hot Water, water, trash/recycling, snow removal INCLUDED IN RENT.

APARTMENT AMENITIES: Stainless steel appliances, Quartz counter tops, Electric fireplace, Window treatments, 840 sqft Balcony/Outdoor space, modern floors, Walk in closets, In unit washer/dryer.
Sophisticated open floor plan with a spacious living area. The master bedroom showcases a large walk-in closet with custom built organizers, perfect for any size wardrobe. Master bathroom has a dual vanity and luxurious shower. The other bedroom is spacious and has a walk in closet with organizers built in. The guest bathroom includes a tub and shower.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/1956-n-fairfield-ave-chicago-il/305183
Property Id 305183

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5950275)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1956 N Fairfield Ave have any available units?
1956 N Fairfield Ave has a unit available for $2,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1956 N Fairfield Ave have?
Some of 1956 N Fairfield Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1956 N Fairfield Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1956 N Fairfield Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1956 N Fairfield Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1956 N Fairfield Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 1956 N Fairfield Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1956 N Fairfield Ave offers parking.
Does 1956 N Fairfield Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1956 N Fairfield Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1956 N Fairfield Ave have a pool?
No, 1956 N Fairfield Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1956 N Fairfield Ave have accessible units?
No, 1956 N Fairfield Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1956 N Fairfield Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1956 N Fairfield Ave has units with dishwashers.
