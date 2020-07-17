1936 North Clark

Amenities

Located in Lincoln Park and perched on the edge of Lincoln Park Zoo, you'll find historic charm meeting modern convenience. Classic and elegantly designed amenity spaces include 24/7 fitness center, laundry facilities, on-site dry cleaners or you can relax on their expansive roof deck with stunning lake and city views. Just off the lobby, residents can enjoy Park View Grocer, Thai Massage, or round off the day with dinner at The Blanchard, the on-site restaurant. Within the apartment, there are features like hardwood flooring and gourmet chef's kitchen with granite countertops. Within a short walk from this luxury building, you'll find the lake and lakefront trail and some great bars and restaurants. Lake Shore Drive is easy to access, in addition to various CTA bus routes. Cats are welcome and although there isn't on-site parking, there is easy permit street parking or nearby parking garages as options.



Terms: One year lease