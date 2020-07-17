All apartments in Chicago
Last updated July 4 2020 at 8:24 AM

1936 North Clark

1936 North Clark Street · (312) 772-2096
Location

1936 North Clark Street, Chicago, IL 60614
Lincoln Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
cats allowed
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
24hr gym
on-site laundry
parking
garage
lobby
Located in Lincoln Park and perched on the edge of Lincoln Park Zoo, you'll find historic charm meeting modern convenience. Classic and elegantly designed amenity spaces include 24/7 fitness center, laundry facilities, on-site dry cleaners or you can relax on their expansive roof deck with stunning lake and city views. Just off the lobby, residents can enjoy Park View Grocer, Thai Massage, or round off the day with dinner at The Blanchard, the on-site restaurant. Within the apartment, there are features like hardwood flooring and gourmet chef's kitchen with granite countertops. Within a short walk from this luxury building, you'll find the lake and lakefront trail and some great bars and restaurants. Lake Shore Drive is easy to access, in addition to various CTA bus routes. Cats are welcome and although there isn't on-site parking, there is easy permit street parking or nearby parking garages as options.

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1936 North Clark have any available units?
1936 North Clark doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1936 North Clark have?
Some of 1936 North Clark's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1936 North Clark currently offering any rent specials?
1936 North Clark is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1936 North Clark pet-friendly?
Yes, 1936 North Clark is pet friendly.
Does 1936 North Clark offer parking?
Yes, 1936 North Clark offers parking.
Does 1936 North Clark have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1936 North Clark does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1936 North Clark have a pool?
No, 1936 North Clark does not have a pool.
Does 1936 North Clark have accessible units?
No, 1936 North Clark does not have accessible units.
Does 1936 North Clark have units with dishwashers?
No, 1936 North Clark does not have units with dishwashers.
