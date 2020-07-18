All apartments in Chicago
Last updated June 29 2020 at 3:03 PM

1923 S STATE Street

1923 South State Street · (773) 392-5590
Location

1923 South State Street, Chicago, IL 60616
Near South Side

Price and availability

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
internet access
yoga
Elegant South Loop Penthouse Unit!! Interior Features - 2BR/2Baths, 15ft Vaulted Ceilings, Hardwood Floors Throughout, Stainless Steel Appliances, Large Island with Granite Countertops! Master Suite with Limestone Bath, Double Sink, Deep Jacuzzi Tub, Separate Shower, and walk-in closet!! Gas Fireplace in LR, and In-Unit Laundry Room. Outdoor Features - a Terrace off the Living Room, Private Balcony access from the 2nd Bedroom, Plus a Huge 22X16 Roof-Top Deck that is PRIVATE to this Unit!! It's Great for Kicking Back/Relaxing, Reading, Enjoying a Glass of Wine/Cold Refreshments, Grilling, Watching the Awesome Annual Air Show, Yoga/Exercise, and Sunfilled Sunbathing! 1 Assigned Gated Parking Space! Rent Includes: Water, High-Speed Internet, In-Unit Laundry, 1 Parking Space, and the use of the Awesome Private Roof-Top Deck!! 1-year Lease Min, Cats and Dogs ok with $500 Pet Deposit - 2 Pets Max, 30lbs Max, No Security Deposit / $500 Move-In Fee for Single Occupant or $350 each - 2 or More Adult Occupants. $40 Non-Refundable Application/Background Check Fee for each applicant 18. Good Credit a must! Income 2.5-3xs the Rental Amount. No Prior Evictions.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1923 S STATE Street have any available units?
1923 S STATE Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1923 S STATE Street have?
Some of 1923 S STATE Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1923 S STATE Street currently offering any rent specials?
1923 S STATE Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1923 S STATE Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1923 S STATE Street is pet friendly.
Does 1923 S STATE Street offer parking?
Yes, 1923 S STATE Street offers parking.
Does 1923 S STATE Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1923 S STATE Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1923 S STATE Street have a pool?
No, 1923 S STATE Street does not have a pool.
Does 1923 S STATE Street have accessible units?
No, 1923 S STATE Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1923 S STATE Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1923 S STATE Street does not have units with dishwashers.
