1923 S STATE Street

Elegant South Loop Penthouse Unit!! Interior Features - 2BR/2Baths, 15ft Vaulted Ceilings, Hardwood Floors Throughout, Stainless Steel Appliances, Large Island with Granite Countertops! Master Suite with Limestone Bath, Double Sink, Deep Jacuzzi Tub, Separate Shower, and walk-in closet!! Gas Fireplace in LR, and In-Unit Laundry Room. Outdoor Features - a Terrace off the Living Room, Private Balcony access from the 2nd Bedroom, Plus a Huge 22X16 Roof-Top Deck that is PRIVATE to this Unit!! It's Great for Kicking Back/Relaxing, Reading, Enjoying a Glass of Wine/Cold Refreshments, Grilling, Watching the Awesome Annual Air Show, Yoga/Exercise, and Sunfilled Sunbathing! 1 Assigned Gated Parking Space! Rent Includes: Water, High-Speed Internet, In-Unit Laundry, 1 Parking Space, and the use of the Awesome Private Roof-Top Deck!! 1-year Lease Min, Cats and Dogs ok with $500 Pet Deposit - 2 Pets Max, 30lbs Max, No Security Deposit / $500 Move-In Fee for Single Occupant or $350 each - 2 or More Adult Occupants. $40 Non-Refundable Application/Background Check Fee for each applicant 18. Good Credit a must! Income 2.5-3xs the Rental Amount. No Prior Evictions.