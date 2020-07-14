2727 North Clark

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher cats allowed parking

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors refrigerator air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony in unit laundry bathtub oven range recently renovated smoke-free units walk in closets Property Amenities parking cats allowed cc payments internet access lobby online portal smoke-free community

2727 N. Clark is a truly unique vintage 4 unit building in the heart of Lincoln Park. These 2 and 3 bedroom apartments feature dramatic two-story living rooms Р perfect for entertaining! Your guests will never forget the exposed brick walls, exposed beams, wood-burning fireplaces, original wide plank hardwood floors, soaring ceilings and original crown molding! You will love your spacious private sundeck and two tandem parking spots! Everyone will enjoy exploring Clark Street, rich with restaurants representing every cuisine conceivable! Your luxurious new apartment @ 2727 N. Clark is located across the street from a new Target, Trader Joe’s and a new Mariano’s. You are also steps from Lincoln Park Zoo and unlimited options for public transportation. Come experience Lincoln Park!