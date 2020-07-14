All apartments in Chicago
Chicago, IL
2727 North Clark
Last updated July 8 2020 at 2:29 AM

2727 North Clark

2727 N Clark St · (773) 786-9178
Rent Special
“Up to 2 Months free rent” The offer can expire 8/1/2020.
Chicago
Lincoln Park
Pet Friendly Places
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
1 Bedrooms
Location

2727 N Clark St, Chicago, IL 60614
Lincoln Park

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 day AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 2727 North Clark.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
cats allowed
parking
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
refrigerator
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
bathtub
oven
range
recently renovated
smoke-free units
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
cc payments
internet access
lobby
online portal
smoke-free community
2727 N. Clark is a truly unique vintage 4 unit building in the heart of Lincoln Park. These 2 and 3 bedroom apartments feature dramatic two-story living rooms Р perfect for entertaining! Your guests will never forget the exposed brick walls, exposed beams, wood-burning fireplaces, original wide plank hardwood floors, soaring ceilings and original crown molding! You will love your spacious private sundeck and two tandem parking spots! Everyone will enjoy exploring Clark Street, rich with restaurants representing every cuisine conceivable! Your luxurious new apartment @ 2727 N. Clark is located across the street from a new Target, Trader Joe’s and a new Mariano’s. You are also steps from Lincoln Park Zoo and unlimited options for public transportation. Come experience Lincoln Park!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $65
Move-in Fees: $250
Pets Allowed: cats
limit: 2
Parking Details: Parking Included in the Rent.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2727 North Clark have any available units?
2727 North Clark doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 2727 North Clark have?
Some of 2727 North Clark's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2727 North Clark currently offering any rent specials?
2727 North Clark is offering the following rent specials: “Up to 2 Months free rent” The offer can expire 8/1/2020.
Is 2727 North Clark pet-friendly?
Yes, 2727 North Clark is pet friendly.
Does 2727 North Clark offer parking?
Yes, 2727 North Clark offers parking.
Does 2727 North Clark have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2727 North Clark offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2727 North Clark have a pool?
No, 2727 North Clark does not have a pool.
Does 2727 North Clark have accessible units?
No, 2727 North Clark does not have accessible units.
Does 2727 North Clark have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2727 North Clark has units with dishwashers.
