All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 1904 Burling.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
1904 Burling
Last updated June 29 2020 at 3:04 PM

1904 Burling

1904 N Burling St · (312) 316-9925
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
Lincoln Park
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1904 N Burling St, Chicago, IL 60614
Lincoln Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,700

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1400 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
On Chicago's most exclusive street and safest area. This gorgeous 2 bedroom and 1 Office Apartment is located in the heart of Lincoln Park, 2 blocks from the brown line and a block from the beautiful OZ Park. Without doubt the nicest street in Chicago it has 2 massive living rooms, Gorgeous Brand New kitchen with new appliances and granite countertop, brand new private deck brand new marble floor bathroom, double pane windows, tons of natural light, large walk in closets, central AC, and laundry unit in basement. Landlord pays for ...Water, Sewer and Trash. Tenant pays for Gas, Cable and Electric.

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1904 Burling have any available units?
1904 Burling has a unit available for $2,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1904 Burling have?
Some of 1904 Burling's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1904 Burling currently offering any rent specials?
1904 Burling is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1904 Burling pet-friendly?
No, 1904 Burling is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 1904 Burling offer parking?
No, 1904 Burling does not offer parking.
Does 1904 Burling have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1904 Burling does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1904 Burling have a pool?
No, 1904 Burling does not have a pool.
Does 1904 Burling have accessible units?
No, 1904 Burling does not have accessible units.
Does 1904 Burling have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1904 Burling has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 1904 Burling?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Eden Commons
2701 S Indiana Ave
Chicago, IL 60616
768 W. Jackson
768 W Jackson Blvd
Chicago, IL 60661
1400 North Lake Shore Drive
1400 North Lake Shore Drive
Chicago, IL 60610
3112-14 N Racine
3112 North Racine Avenue
Chicago, IL 60657
Reside at 823
823 W Buena Ave
Chicago, IL 60613
742 West Fullerton
742 W Fullerton Ave
Chicago, IL 60614
Carriage House Lofts
1545 S State St
Chicago, IL 60605
6454 N NW Highway
6454 North Northwest Highway
Chicago, IL 60631

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILDes Plaines, IL
Palatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, ILGlenview, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
Lincoln SquareUptown

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity