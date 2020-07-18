1904 Burling

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry

On Chicago's most exclusive street and safest area. This gorgeous 2 bedroom and 1 Office Apartment is located in the heart of Lincoln Park, 2 blocks from the brown line and a block from the beautiful OZ Park. Without doubt the nicest street in Chicago it has 2 massive living rooms, Gorgeous Brand New kitchen with new appliances and granite countertop, brand new private deck brand new marble floor bathroom, double pane windows, tons of natural light, large walk in closets, central AC, and laundry unit in basement. Landlord pays for ...Water, Sewer and Trash. Tenant pays for Gas, Cable and Electric.



Terms: One year lease