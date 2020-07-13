All apartments in Chicago
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:40 PM

7612 S. Kingston

7612 S Kingston Ave · (312) 313-6391
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

7612 S Kingston Ave, Chicago, IL 60649
South Shore

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 7612 S. Kingston.

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
recently renovated
some paid utils
internet access
range
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
internet access
Welcome to 7612 S Kingston, a beautifully renovated location in South Shore near 75th and Yates. This 25 unit building features 1-2 Bedroom units with On-site Laundry Facility, Free WIFI, Security Cameras, Quality Appliances, Free Heat and Hardwood Floors. Select units include a Dining Room. Conveniently located near L&G Restaurant, Rainbow Beach, Family Dollar, and Margarita's Pizza. Commute easily via ME Metra Electric at Windsor Park and CTA bus lines 5, 6, 26, 71, 75, and 95. Section 8 is accepted. Call to set a showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 2x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7612 S. Kingston have any available units?
7612 S. Kingston doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 7612 S. Kingston have?
Some of 7612 S. Kingston's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7612 S. Kingston currently offering any rent specials?
7612 S. Kingston is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7612 S. Kingston pet-friendly?
No, 7612 S. Kingston is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 7612 S. Kingston offer parking?
No, 7612 S. Kingston does not offer parking.
Does 7612 S. Kingston have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7612 S. Kingston does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7612 S. Kingston have a pool?
No, 7612 S. Kingston does not have a pool.
Does 7612 S. Kingston have accessible units?
No, 7612 S. Kingston does not have accessible units.
Does 7612 S. Kingston have units with dishwashers?
No, 7612 S. Kingston does not have units with dishwashers.
