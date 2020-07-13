Amenities

Welcome to 7612 S Kingston, a beautifully renovated location in South Shore near 75th and Yates. This 25 unit building features 1-2 Bedroom units with On-site Laundry Facility, Free WIFI, Security Cameras, Quality Appliances, Free Heat and Hardwood Floors. Select units include a Dining Room. Conveniently located near L&G Restaurant, Rainbow Beach, Family Dollar, and Margarita's Pizza. Commute easily via ME Metra Electric at Windsor Park and CTA bus lines 5, 6, 26, 71, 75, and 95. Section 8 is accepted. Call to set a showing today!