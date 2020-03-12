All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 189 N Michigan Ave 1810.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
189 N Michigan Ave 1810
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:02 AM

189 N Michigan Ave 1810

189 N Michigan Ave · (224) 456-2743
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
The Loop
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

189 N Michigan Ave, Chicago, IL 60601
The Loop

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 1810 · Avail. now

$3,570

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1110 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bocce court
clubhouse
dog park
fire pit
gym
pool
bbq/grill
Beautiful 2 Bed, Central Location, High End - Property Id: 262725

Apartment Features:

Modern kitchen
Spacious
Balcony
South/West corner unit
W/D in unit

Amenities:

Rooftop pool and sundeck
Fitness center
Outdoor garden with grilling stations, bocce ball court, fire pits, TV, movie screen, and herb garden
Pet "spaw" with grooming stations + outdoor dog run
Sky lounge

CONTACT ME FOR YOUR PRIVATE SHOWING TODAY!! I work with over 150 buildings and would be happy to find you your new home! Call - Text - Email -- text or email for fastest response --

Riley Callahan | Real Estate Broker
Downtown Apartment Company LLC.

BUY -- RENT -- SELL

Our service is 100% free! Pictures are representative samples of the advertised unit. In some cases, the actual units you tour may vary from the pictures based on the specific floor plan available. Availability and prices are subject to change (and often do change daily). Units are leased unfurnished unless otherwise specified. 12 month minimum lease term unless otherwise specified. Equal housing opportunity.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/262725
Property Id 262725

(RLNE5809543)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 189 N Michigan Ave 1810 have any available units?
189 N Michigan Ave 1810 has a unit available for $3,570 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 189 N Michigan Ave 1810 have?
Some of 189 N Michigan Ave 1810's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 189 N Michigan Ave 1810 currently offering any rent specials?
189 N Michigan Ave 1810 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 189 N Michigan Ave 1810 pet-friendly?
Yes, 189 N Michigan Ave 1810 is pet friendly.
Does 189 N Michigan Ave 1810 offer parking?
No, 189 N Michigan Ave 1810 does not offer parking.
Does 189 N Michigan Ave 1810 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 189 N Michigan Ave 1810 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 189 N Michigan Ave 1810 have a pool?
Yes, 189 N Michigan Ave 1810 has a pool.
Does 189 N Michigan Ave 1810 have accessible units?
No, 189 N Michigan Ave 1810 does not have accessible units.
Does 189 N Michigan Ave 1810 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 189 N Michigan Ave 1810 has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 189 N Michigan Ave 1810?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Alta Roosevelt
801 S Financial Pl
Chicago, IL 60605
The Bryn
5600 N Sheridan Rd
Chicago, IL 60660
441 West Barry
441 W Barry Ave
Chicago, IL 60657
5532 S.kenwood Ave
5532 South Kenwood Avenue
Chicago, IL 60637
2335-45 North Geneva
2339 N Geneva Ter
Chicago, IL 60614
55 W Chestnut
55 W Chestnut St
Chicago, IL 60610
The Pavilion
5441 N East River Rd
Chicago, IL 60656
2535-39 N Southport
2535 North Southport Avenue
Chicago, IL 60614

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILJoliet, IL
Des Plaines, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
UptownLincoln Square

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity