189 N Michigan Ave 1810

Amenities
Beautiful 2 Bed, Central Location, High End - Property Id: 262725
Apartment Features:
Modern kitchen
Spacious
Balcony
South/West corner unit
W/D in unit
Amenities:
Rooftop pool and sundeck
Fitness center
Outdoor garden with grilling stations, bocce ball court, fire pits, TV, movie screen, and herb garden
Pet "spaw" with grooming stations + outdoor dog run
Sky lounge
CONTACT ME FOR YOUR PRIVATE SHOWING TODAY!! I work with over 150 buildings and would be happy to find you your new home! Call - Text - Email -- text or email for fastest response --
Riley Callahan | Real Estate Broker
Downtown Apartment Company LLC.
BUY -- RENT -- SELL
Our service is 100% free! Pictures are representative samples of the advertised unit. In some cases, the actual units you tour may vary from the pictures based on the specific floor plan available. Availability and prices are subject to change (and often do change daily). Units are leased unfurnished unless otherwise specified. 12 month minimum lease term unless otherwise specified. Equal housing opportunity.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/262725
Property Id 262725
(RLNE5809543)