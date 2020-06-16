1841 S Calumet Ave 1004

Amenities
MUST SEE 2BEDROOM IN SOUTH LOOP WITH PARKING INCLD - Property Id: 214281
Enjoy breathtaking lake views from this spacious 2bed/2ba+den condo in a quiet pocket of Chicago's South Loop! Unit offers split floorplan. All rooms have expansive floor-to-ceiling windows overlooking the beautiful lakefront, Northerly Island & Soldier Field. Hardwood floors, kitchen w/ large breakfast bar and granite countertops. In-unit washer/dryer. Large open liv/din combo with separate den/office nook. Master suite has a walk-in closet and master bath with large shower and double sinks. Building sits just south of 18th St Bridge with access to lake, Museum Campus, Soldier field, & parks. Close to Green Line & Michigan Ave buses. Full-amenity building features a rooftop pool, exercise facility, on-site management, & 24-hr doorperson. Rent includes 1 garage parking space, storage, internet, basic cable, heating & a/c. Tenant only pays electric. Available March 1st.
No Pets Allowed
