Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:17 PM

1841 S Calumet Ave 1004

1841 South Calumet Avenue · (773) 318-3881
Location

1841 South Calumet Avenue, Chicago, IL 60616
Near South Side

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 1004 · Avail. now

$2,800

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
internet access
MUST SEE 2BEDROOM IN SOUTH LOOP WITH PARKING INCLD - Property Id: 214281

Enjoy breathtaking lake views from this spacious 2bed/2ba+den condo in a quiet pocket of Chicago's South Loop! Unit offers split floorplan. All rooms have expansive floor-to-ceiling windows overlooking the beautiful lakefront, Northerly Island & Soldier Field. Hardwood floors, kitchen w/ large breakfast bar and granite countertops. In-unit washer/dryer. Large open liv/din combo with separate den/office nook. Master suite has a walk-in closet and master bath with large shower and double sinks. Building sits just south of 18th St Bridge with access to lake, Museum Campus, Soldier field, & parks. Close to Green Line & Michigan Ave buses. Full-amenity building features a rooftop pool, exercise facility, on-site management, & 24-hr doorperson. Rent includes 1 garage parking space, storage, internet, basic cable, heating & a/c. Tenant only pays electric. Available March 1st.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/214281
Property Id 214281

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5775507)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1841 S Calumet Ave 1004 have any available units?
1841 S Calumet Ave 1004 has a unit available for $2,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1841 S Calumet Ave 1004 have?
Some of 1841 S Calumet Ave 1004's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1841 S Calumet Ave 1004 currently offering any rent specials?
1841 S Calumet Ave 1004 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1841 S Calumet Ave 1004 pet-friendly?
No, 1841 S Calumet Ave 1004 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 1841 S Calumet Ave 1004 offer parking?
Yes, 1841 S Calumet Ave 1004 does offer parking.
Does 1841 S Calumet Ave 1004 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1841 S Calumet Ave 1004 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1841 S Calumet Ave 1004 have a pool?
Yes, 1841 S Calumet Ave 1004 has a pool.
Does 1841 S Calumet Ave 1004 have accessible units?
No, 1841 S Calumet Ave 1004 does not have accessible units.
Does 1841 S Calumet Ave 1004 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1841 S Calumet Ave 1004 has units with dishwashers.
