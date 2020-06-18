All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 1832 North Humboldt Boulevard.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
1832 North Humboldt Boulevard
Last updated February 10 2020 at 9:35 PM

1832 North Humboldt Boulevard

1832 North Humboldt Boulevard · (888) 659-9596 ext. 1253139
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
Logan Square
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1832 North Humboldt Boulevard, Chicago, IL 60647
Logan Square

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
bike storage
internet access
Charming Two Bedroom Apartment in Humboldt Park!
Gorgeous updated vintage apartments! This is 1832 North Humboldt Apartments located in the Humboldt Park neighborhood of Chicago. Amazing updated units with hardwood floors throughout and wonderful kitchen with granite counter-tops and a full-size dishwasher. The building is located 8 blocks from the California Blue Line CTA station for easy commuting to other parts of the city. Building amenities at these pet-friendly apartments include free WiFi, bike storage, on-site laundry center, controlled access entry, parking, and lovely courtyard. Utilities included in rent are water, trash, heat and WIFI.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1832 North Humboldt Boulevard have any available units?
1832 North Humboldt Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1832 North Humboldt Boulevard have?
Some of 1832 North Humboldt Boulevard's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1832 North Humboldt Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
1832 North Humboldt Boulevard isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1832 North Humboldt Boulevard pet-friendly?
Yes, 1832 North Humboldt Boulevard is pet friendly.
Does 1832 North Humboldt Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 1832 North Humboldt Boulevard does offer parking.
Does 1832 North Humboldt Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1832 North Humboldt Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1832 North Humboldt Boulevard have a pool?
No, 1832 North Humboldt Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 1832 North Humboldt Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 1832 North Humboldt Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 1832 North Humboldt Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1832 North Humboldt Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1832 North Humboldt Boulevard?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

417 W Roscoe St
417 W Roscoe St
Chicago, IL 60657
Parc Huron
469 W Huron St
Chicago, IL 60654
3521 N Wilton
3521 North Wilton Avenue
Chicago, IL 60657
5410-18 S Ridgewood Ct
5418 South Ridgewood Court
Chicago, IL 60637
2828 N Pine Grove
2828 N Pine Grove Ave
Chicago, IL 60657
Pangea Commons - 5015 S Champlain
5015 S Champlain Ave
Chicago, IL 60615
The Van Buren
808 West Van Buren Street
Chicago, IL 60607
1720 N Halsted St
1720 N Halsted St
Chicago, IL 60614

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILJoliet, IL
Des Plaines, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
UptownLincoln Square

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity