1832 North Humboldt Boulevard

Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking

Charming Two Bedroom Apartment in Humboldt Park!

Gorgeous updated vintage apartments! This is 1832 North Humboldt Apartments located in the Humboldt Park neighborhood of Chicago. Amazing updated units with hardwood floors throughout and wonderful kitchen with granite counter-tops and a full-size dishwasher. The building is located 8 blocks from the California Blue Line CTA station for easy commuting to other parts of the city. Building amenities at these pet-friendly apartments include free WiFi, bike storage, on-site laundry center, controlled access entry, parking, and lovely courtyard. Utilities included in rent are water, trash, heat and WIFI.

