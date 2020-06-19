All apartments in Chicago
1810 West Armitage Avenue
Last updated May 19 2020 at 4:00 PM

1810 West Armitage Avenue

1810 West Armitage Avenue · (888) 659-9596 ext. 1744793
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1810 West Armitage Avenue, Chicago, IL 60622
Logan Square

Price and availability

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
2 Bed, 2 Bath in Booming Bucktown!
Located in One of the Hottest Neighborhoods in Chicago! This Bucktown Address is conveniently located within a minutes walk to the Clybourn Metra Line Stop, Western or Damen Blue Line Stops, Kennedy Expressway, Mariano's Grocery and the brand new Mid-Town Athletic Club! Not to mention easy access to Wicker Park, Logan Square and Lincoln Park! Newer construction bright, airy & roomy 1350sqft 2 Bedroom / 2 Bathroom condo with the amenities you'll expect: Stainless Steel Appliances in a Custom Cherry Cabinetry & Granite Countertop Kitchen, Gas Fireplace, In-Unit Laundry, Rich Hardwood Flooring, Central A/C & Heat, Private Balcony and One Parking Spot. Generous Bedroom Sizes (16ftx12ft and 12ftx10ft) with Elfa Custom Closets. A massive 21ft x 14ft Living/Dining Room Combo that is best for entertaining! Enjoy panoramic city views from the roof deck! Freshly Painted, Cleaned & Ready to call this Scenic Condo "Home!" Enjoy & be rest assured with the comforts of a New Hot Water Heater, a New A/C and a New Dishwasher. Occupied until May 31st and Available as soon as June 15th! Video available here https://youtu.be/cDO1W4x-Jr4

Roof Deck, Fireplace, Balcony, Dishwasher, Hardwood, Laundry In Unit
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1810 West Armitage Avenue have any available units?
1810 West Armitage Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1810 West Armitage Avenue have?
Some of 1810 West Armitage Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1810 West Armitage Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1810 West Armitage Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1810 West Armitage Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1810 West Armitage Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 1810 West Armitage Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1810 West Armitage Avenue does offer parking.
Does 1810 West Armitage Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1810 West Armitage Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1810 West Armitage Avenue have a pool?
No, 1810 West Armitage Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1810 West Armitage Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1810 West Armitage Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1810 West Armitage Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1810 West Armitage Avenue has units with dishwashers.
