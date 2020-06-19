1810 West Armitage Avenue

Amenities

2 Bed, 2 Bath in Booming Bucktown!

Located in One of the Hottest Neighborhoods in Chicago! This Bucktown Address is conveniently located within a minutes walk to the Clybourn Metra Line Stop, Western or Damen Blue Line Stops, Kennedy Expressway, Mariano's Grocery and the brand new Mid-Town Athletic Club! Not to mention easy access to Wicker Park, Logan Square and Lincoln Park! Newer construction bright, airy & roomy 1350sqft 2 Bedroom / 2 Bathroom condo with the amenities you'll expect: Stainless Steel Appliances in a Custom Cherry Cabinetry & Granite Countertop Kitchen, Gas Fireplace, In-Unit Laundry, Rich Hardwood Flooring, Central A/C & Heat, Private Balcony and One Parking Spot. Generous Bedroom Sizes (16ftx12ft and 12ftx10ft) with Elfa Custom Closets. A massive 21ft x 14ft Living/Dining Room Combo that is best for entertaining! Enjoy panoramic city views from the roof deck! Freshly Painted, Cleaned & Ready to call this Scenic Condo "Home!" Enjoy & be rest assured with the comforts of a New Hot Water Heater, a New A/C and a New Dishwasher. Occupied until May 31st and Available as soon as June 15th! Video available here https://youtu.be/cDO1W4x-Jr4



