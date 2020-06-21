All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 1746 N Monticello Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
1746 N Monticello Ave
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:19 PM

1746 N Monticello Ave

1746 North Monticello Avenue · (786) 622-6882
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
Humboldt Park
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1746 North Monticello Avenue, Chicago, IL 60647
Humboldt Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 2 baths, $2150 · Avail. now

$2,150

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3 BEDROOM APARTMENT! NEW KITCHEN! CENTRAL AIR! - Property Id: 292624

In the heart of Logan Square you will find this wonderful newly renovated 3 bedroom apartment that you cannot miss out on. Laundry in unit, pet friendly, central air conditioning, hardwood floors, and so much more.

Leopoldo Gutierrez

Leasing Agent
Cell: (786) 622-6882
Office: (773) 782-1000
leopoldo@liveherehomes.com
liveherehomes.com
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/292624
Property Id 292624

(RLNE5827933)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1746 N Monticello Ave have any available units?
1746 N Monticello Ave has a unit available for $2,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1746 N Monticello Ave have?
Some of 1746 N Monticello Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1746 N Monticello Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1746 N Monticello Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1746 N Monticello Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1746 N Monticello Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1746 N Monticello Ave offer parking?
No, 1746 N Monticello Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1746 N Monticello Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1746 N Monticello Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1746 N Monticello Ave have a pool?
No, 1746 N Monticello Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1746 N Monticello Ave have accessible units?
No, 1746 N Monticello Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1746 N Monticello Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1746 N Monticello Ave has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1746 N Monticello Ave?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

8100 S Essex Ave.
8100-8114 South Essex Avenue
Chicago, IL 60617
5118 S.dorchester Ave
5118 South Dorchester Avenue
Chicago, IL 60615
1801 N Dayton
1801 North Dayton Street
Chicago, IL 60614
5550 S Dorchester
5550 S Dorchester
Chicago, IL 60637
Left Bank
300 N Canal Street
Chicago, IL 60606
660 W Barry
660 W Barry Ave
Chicago, IL 60657
7400 S Rhodes Ave
7400 S Rhodes Ave
Chicago, IL 60619
The Shoreham at Lakeshore East
400 E South Water St
Chicago, IL 60601

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILJoliet, IL
Des Plaines, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
UptownLincoln Square

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity