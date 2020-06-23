All apartments in Chicago
1647 west north Ave.

1647 West North Avenue · (312) 316-9925
Location

1647 West North Avenue, Chicago, IL 60622
West Town

Price and availability

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
Breathtaking 2 bedroom/ 2 bathroom unit available now. The property is located in one of Chicago's most sought after, prestigious areas. It is close to shopping, restaurants and entertainment. The unit is spacious with CAC, hardwood floors, gorgeous modern kitchen, dishwasher, built-in microwave, cherry cabinets, stunning marble bathrooms, upscale finishes, luxurious fireplace, laundry in the unit, a parking spot included and so much more! Rent is $2400.00/month with a small $500.00 move in fee. Sorry, no pets. Don't let this fabulous unit slip through your fingers, call and set up a showing today!

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1647 west north Ave. have any available units?
1647 west north Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1647 west north Ave. have?
Some of 1647 west north Ave.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1647 west north Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
1647 west north Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1647 west north Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 1647 west north Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 1647 west north Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 1647 west north Ave. offers parking.
Does 1647 west north Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1647 west north Ave. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1647 west north Ave. have a pool?
No, 1647 west north Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 1647 west north Ave. have accessible units?
No, 1647 west north Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 1647 west north Ave. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1647 west north Ave. has units with dishwashers.
