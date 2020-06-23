1647 west north Ave.

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking

Breathtaking 2 bedroom/ 2 bathroom unit available now. The property is located in one of Chicago's most sought after, prestigious areas. It is close to shopping, restaurants and entertainment. The unit is spacious with CAC, hardwood floors, gorgeous modern kitchen, dishwasher, built-in microwave, cherry cabinets, stunning marble bathrooms, upscale finishes, luxurious fireplace, laundry in the unit, a parking spot included and so much more! Rent is $2400.00/month with a small $500.00 move in fee. Sorry, no pets. Don't let this fabulous unit slip through your fingers, call and set up a showing today!



Terms: One year lease