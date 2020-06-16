Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Welcome to Pilsen! AUGUST 1st (possibly July 21st) availability. 6 minute walk to the 18th street Pink Line! This 2 bedroom/1 bathroom unit is currently being COMPLETELY renovated (new kitchen cabinets and counter-tops, new flooring, brand new bathroom, completely repainted). Note that the pictures included in this listing are NOT of this actual unit but are of a renovation we just completed at a sister building - this unit will have the same finishes. The unit will feature a high end kitchen with white shaker cabinets and stainless steel appliances. You will also love the in-unit washer/dryer, dishwasher, beautifully tiled bathroom, and private back balcony with AMAZING views of the Loop as the unit is on the third floor (see second to last picture). Both bedrooms are generous in size and feature larger closets. The unit features central air/heating controlled by your own thermostat. Basement storage locker units and parking spaces (TBD based on availability) are available for rent. Come enjoy the benefits of living in the heart of Pilsen! 1644 W 21st St features six condo-quality renovated apartment units just steps away from public transportation, parks and all of the unique restaurants and bars Pilsen has to offer.