1644 W 21st St
Last updated June 14 2020 at 7:04 AM

1644 W 21st St

1644 West 21st Street · (773) 688-8741
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1644 West 21st Street, Chicago, IL 60608
Lower West Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentalutions

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Welcome to Pilsen! AUGUST 1st (possibly July 21st) availability. 6 minute walk to the 18th street Pink Line! This 2 bedroom/1 bathroom unit is currently being COMPLETELY renovated (new kitchen cabinets and counter-tops, new flooring, brand new bathroom, completely repainted). Note that the pictures included in this listing are NOT of this actual unit but are of a renovation we just completed at a sister building - this unit will have the same finishes. The unit will feature a high end kitchen with white shaker cabinets and stainless steel appliances. You will also love the in-unit washer/dryer, dishwasher, beautifully tiled bathroom, and private back balcony with AMAZING views of the Loop as the unit is on the third floor (see second to last picture). Both bedrooms are generous in size and feature larger closets. The unit features central air/heating controlled by your own thermostat. Basement storage locker units and parking spaces (TBD based on availability) are available for rent. Come enjoy the benefits of living in the heart of Pilsen! 1644 W 21st St features six condo-quality renovated apartment units just steps away from public transportation, parks and all of the unique restaurants and bars Pilsen has to offer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1644 W 21st St have any available units?
1644 W 21st St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1644 W 21st St have?
Some of 1644 W 21st St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1644 W 21st St currently offering any rent specials?
1644 W 21st St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1644 W 21st St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1644 W 21st St is pet friendly.
Does 1644 W 21st St offer parking?
Yes, 1644 W 21st St does offer parking.
Does 1644 W 21st St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1644 W 21st St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1644 W 21st St have a pool?
No, 1644 W 21st St does not have a pool.
Does 1644 W 21st St have accessible units?
No, 1644 W 21st St does not have accessible units.
Does 1644 W 21st St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1644 W 21st St has units with dishwashers.
