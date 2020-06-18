1637 Clybourn

Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking new construction

Sparkling brand new Old Town one bedroom, one bath features new kitchen with white cabinets, quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, dishwasher, microwave, disposal, gas range, fridge, hardwood floors throughout, tall ceilings, great light, large open living/dining room, fireplace, queen size bedroom, good closet space, ceramic tile bath with oversized shower, seamless glass door, large vanity, on-site laundry, convenient to transportation and Old Town hotspots! Parking available, and pets welcome, too! Won't Last Long! Call Today!



Terms: One year lease