Chicago, IL
1637 Clybourn
Last updated May 27 2020 at 3:03 PM

1637 Clybourn

1637 N Clybourn Ave · (773) 938-0036
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1637 N Clybourn Ave, Chicago, IL 60614
Lincoln Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,795

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
new construction
Sparkling brand new Old Town one bedroom, one bath features new kitchen with white cabinets, quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, dishwasher, microwave, disposal, gas range, fridge, hardwood floors throughout, tall ceilings, great light, large open living/dining room, fireplace, queen size bedroom, good closet space, ceramic tile bath with oversized shower, seamless glass door, large vanity, on-site laundry, convenient to transportation and Old Town hotspots! Parking available, and pets welcome, too! Won't Last Long! Call Today!

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1637 Clybourn have any available units?
1637 Clybourn has a unit available for $1,795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1637 Clybourn have?
Some of 1637 Clybourn's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1637 Clybourn currently offering any rent specials?
1637 Clybourn isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1637 Clybourn pet-friendly?
Yes, 1637 Clybourn is pet friendly.
Does 1637 Clybourn offer parking?
Yes, 1637 Clybourn does offer parking.
Does 1637 Clybourn have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1637 Clybourn does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1637 Clybourn have a pool?
No, 1637 Clybourn does not have a pool.
Does 1637 Clybourn have accessible units?
No, 1637 Clybourn does not have accessible units.
Does 1637 Clybourn have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1637 Clybourn has units with dishwashers.
