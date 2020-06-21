1635 West Erie Street

Amenities

Better than new construction, and on a DOUBLE LOT, a 2020 dynamic and modern redesign/renovation of a classic 4 bedroom, 3.1 bathroom home across 4 levels of living and 4 large outdoor spaces! A grand formal entry welcomes you with 12' ceilings and custom feature wall, leading to the main floor open concept kitchen - complete with 12' Quartz waterfall island, Sub Zero and Viking appliances, top of the line custom cabinetry, and walk in pantry - and into the family room with wet bar and wine fridge, and 10 seat dining room with balcony looking into the lower level. The living room is filled with light from a wall of 2 story windows, 17' ceilings and quartz surround fireplace. A huge recreation room with wet bar, wine fridge and butcher block counter, full bathroom and bedroom complete the lower level. On the 3rd floor are 3 bedrooms with custom closets, skylights, 2 brand new full bathrooms, and laundry room, all with 10'-12' ceilings! Walk up to the top floor and you will find the perfect space for an office or indoor hangout with water and gas, stunning skyline views and walkout to the roof, ready to build out! Designer curated finishes include custom color floor stain, sophisticated lighting and hardware, wallpaper, built-ins, feature walls, and 8' doors! The 2 car attached garage has a composite roof deck with electric, gas and water, and walks down into the 44' x 18' stone paver yard, a totally private oasis to spend your days outdoors enjoying the sun on your face or cultivating a garden, walls adorned with ivy and architecturally significant fountains. Entertain here, relax here, live here. Virtual Tour Available now for RENT TO OWN!