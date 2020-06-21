All apartments in Chicago
Last updated June 21 2020 at 8:08 AM

1635 West Erie Street

1635 West Erie Street · (800) 795-1010
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1635 West Erie Street, Chicago, IL 60622
West Town

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$9,750

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 4000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
new construction
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
garage
new construction
Better than new construction, and on a DOUBLE LOT, a 2020 dynamic and modern redesign/renovation of a classic 4 bedroom, 3.1 bathroom home across 4 levels of living and 4 large outdoor spaces! A grand formal entry welcomes you with 12' ceilings and custom feature wall, leading to the main floor open concept kitchen - complete with 12' Quartz waterfall island, Sub Zero and Viking appliances, top of the line custom cabinetry, and walk in pantry - and into the family room with wet bar and wine fridge, and 10 seat dining room with balcony looking into the lower level. The living room is filled with light from a wall of 2 story windows, 17' ceilings and quartz surround fireplace. A huge recreation room with wet bar, wine fridge and butcher block counter, full bathroom and bedroom complete the lower level. On the 3rd floor are 3 bedrooms with custom closets, skylights, 2 brand new full bathrooms, and laundry room, all with 10'-12' ceilings! Walk up to the top floor and you will find the perfect space for an office or indoor hangout with water and gas, stunning skyline views and walkout to the roof, ready to build out! Designer curated finishes include custom color floor stain, sophisticated lighting and hardware, wallpaper, built-ins, feature walls, and 8' doors! The 2 car attached garage has a composite roof deck with electric, gas and water, and walks down into the 44' x 18' stone paver yard, a totally private oasis to spend your days outdoors enjoying the sun on your face or cultivating a garden, walls adorned with ivy and architecturally significant fountains. Entertain here, relax here, live here. Virtual Tour Available now for RENT TO OWN!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1635 West Erie Street have any available units?
1635 West Erie Street has a unit available for $9,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1635 West Erie Street have?
Some of 1635 West Erie Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1635 West Erie Street currently offering any rent specials?
1635 West Erie Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1635 West Erie Street pet-friendly?
No, 1635 West Erie Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 1635 West Erie Street offer parking?
Yes, 1635 West Erie Street does offer parking.
Does 1635 West Erie Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1635 West Erie Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1635 West Erie Street have a pool?
No, 1635 West Erie Street does not have a pool.
Does 1635 West Erie Street have accessible units?
No, 1635 West Erie Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1635 West Erie Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1635 West Erie Street has units with dishwashers.
