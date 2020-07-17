All apartments in Chicago
1540 N Western Ave 2A

1540 North Western Avenue · (872) 704-0744
Location

1540 North Western Avenue, Chicago, IL 60622
West Town

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 2A · Avail. Aug 1

$1,800

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Unit 2A Available 08/01/20 1540 NORTH WESTERN AVENUE, #2A - Property Id: 307669

Beautiful and Spacious 2 BR/1 Large Loft-Style Condo in Wicker Park.
Beautiful 2Br/1Ba Loft-style Condo in Wicker Park. Freshly updated with unique built-in display shelving into living space. Beautiful vintage original pine floors. Nicely renovated apartment with loads of character. Spacious Bedrooms with galvanized and restored original industrial windows. Stainless Steel Appliances combined with Stunning Cherry cabinets. Free Washer/Dryer on same floor, shared with one other unit. Well insulated and quiet, and near everything, including restaurants, nightlife, Blue Line, and the 606 Trail. Non-smoking Building, and tenant pays gas and electric. Pets okay with deposit. - Presented by Fulton Grace Realty.

Amenities:
Laundry, Hardwood
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/1540-n-western-ave-chicago-il-unit-2a/307669
Property Id 307669

(RLNE5964313)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1540 N Western Ave 2A have any available units?
1540 N Western Ave 2A has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1540 N Western Ave 2A have?
Some of 1540 N Western Ave 2A's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1540 N Western Ave 2A currently offering any rent specials?
1540 N Western Ave 2A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1540 N Western Ave 2A pet-friendly?
Yes, 1540 N Western Ave 2A is pet friendly.
Does 1540 N Western Ave 2A offer parking?
No, 1540 N Western Ave 2A does not offer parking.
Does 1540 N Western Ave 2A have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1540 N Western Ave 2A offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1540 N Western Ave 2A have a pool?
No, 1540 N Western Ave 2A does not have a pool.
Does 1540 N Western Ave 2A have accessible units?
No, 1540 N Western Ave 2A does not have accessible units.
Does 1540 N Western Ave 2A have units with dishwashers?
No, 1540 N Western Ave 2A does not have units with dishwashers.
