1448 N Leavitt St 3
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:14 PM

1448 N Leavitt St 3

1448 North Leavitt Street · (312) 219-5511
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1448 North Leavitt Street, Chicago, IL 60622
West Town

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 3 · Avail. Aug 1

$2,495

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
dogs allowed
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Unit 3 Available 08/01/20 Beautiful 3 Bedroom Apartment - Property Id: 237939

Location:1448 N Leavitt, Chicago (Wicker Park)
Rent: $2495 / Month
Available Date: 08/01/2020
Beds: 3
Baths: 2

Features:
-Renovated Kitchen (Dishwasher, Microwave, Stainless Steel Appliances
-Renovated Bathroom
-Stand up Shower
-Central Heat/AC
-Laundry in Unit
-Walk to Blue Line

Enjoy your next apartment while experiencing the best that the neighborhood has to offer. Conveniently located near public transportation as well as neighborhood shopping, restaurants and amenities, this home lets you experience the best of a true Chicago neighborhood. Contact us for more information and upcoming availabilities.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/237939
Property Id 237939

(RLNE5919415)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1448 N Leavitt St 3 have any available units?
1448 N Leavitt St 3 has a unit available for $2,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1448 N Leavitt St 3 have?
Some of 1448 N Leavitt St 3's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1448 N Leavitt St 3 currently offering any rent specials?
1448 N Leavitt St 3 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1448 N Leavitt St 3 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1448 N Leavitt St 3 is pet friendly.
Does 1448 N Leavitt St 3 offer parking?
No, 1448 N Leavitt St 3 does not offer parking.
Does 1448 N Leavitt St 3 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1448 N Leavitt St 3 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1448 N Leavitt St 3 have a pool?
No, 1448 N Leavitt St 3 does not have a pool.
Does 1448 N Leavitt St 3 have accessible units?
No, 1448 N Leavitt St 3 does not have accessible units.
Does 1448 N Leavitt St 3 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1448 N Leavitt St 3 has units with dishwashers.
