1448 N Leavitt St 3

Amenities
Unit 3 Available 08/01/20 Beautiful 3 Bedroom Apartment - Property Id: 237939
Location:1448 N Leavitt, Chicago (Wicker Park)
Rent: $2495 / Month
Available Date: 08/01/2020
Beds: 3
Baths: 2
Features:
-Renovated Kitchen (Dishwasher, Microwave, Stainless Steel Appliances
-Renovated Bathroom
-Stand up Shower
-Central Heat/AC
-Laundry in Unit
-Walk to Blue Line
Enjoy your next apartment while experiencing the best that the neighborhood has to offer. Conveniently located near public transportation as well as neighborhood shopping, restaurants and amenities, this home lets you experience the best of a true Chicago neighborhood. Contact us for more information and upcoming availabilities.
