Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:19 PM

1442 W Irving Park Road 1

1442 West Irving Park Road · (312) 898-9694
Location

1442 West Irving Park Road, Chicago, IL 60613
Lakeview

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 1 · Avail. now

$2,300

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1250 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
media room
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
media room
Elegant Furnished 2Bed Apt by Wrigley, w/ Garage - Property Id: 247151

This 2 bed 1 bath apartment, situated on the first floor, has beautiful decor, a spacious open living room, and access to washer/dryer. Unit can come furnished with beautiful furniture and decorations. A shared backyard is great in the summer. Garage Parking is available.

This home is in the heart of it all, just a 10-minute drive to the lake, beach, and Wrigley Field. The Red and Brown line CTA trains are within walking distance. A strip mall is close by with different food outlets. Uptown's Green Mill Jazz club, Riviera Theatre, and Aragon Ballroom are a short bus ride away. Unit is agent owned.

School Districts: Blaine Elementary and Lakeview HS
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/247151
Property Id 247151

(RLNE5826466)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1442 W Irving Park Road 1 have any available units?
1442 W Irving Park Road 1 has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1442 W Irving Park Road 1 have?
Some of 1442 W Irving Park Road 1's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1442 W Irving Park Road 1 currently offering any rent specials?
1442 W Irving Park Road 1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1442 W Irving Park Road 1 pet-friendly?
No, 1442 W Irving Park Road 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 1442 W Irving Park Road 1 offer parking?
Yes, 1442 W Irving Park Road 1 does offer parking.
Does 1442 W Irving Park Road 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1442 W Irving Park Road 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1442 W Irving Park Road 1 have a pool?
No, 1442 W Irving Park Road 1 does not have a pool.
Does 1442 W Irving Park Road 1 have accessible units?
No, 1442 W Irving Park Road 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 1442 W Irving Park Road 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1442 W Irving Park Road 1 has units with dishwashers.
