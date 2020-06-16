1442 W Irving Park Road 1

Amenities
Elegant Furnished 2Bed Apt by Wrigley, w/ Garage - Property Id: 247151
This 2 bed 1 bath apartment, situated on the first floor, has beautiful decor, a spacious open living room, and access to washer/dryer. Unit can come furnished with beautiful furniture and decorations. A shared backyard is great in the summer. Garage Parking is available.
This home is in the heart of it all, just a 10-minute drive to the lake, beach, and Wrigley Field. The Red and Brown line CTA trains are within walking distance. A strip mall is close by with different food outlets. Uptown's Green Mill Jazz club, Riviera Theatre, and Aragon Ballroom are a short bus ride away. Unit is agent owned.
School Districts: Blaine Elementary and Lakeview HS
