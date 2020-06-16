1442 W Irving Park Road 1

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher garage media room some paid utils

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage internet access media room

Elegant Furnished 2Bed Apt by Wrigley, w/ Garage - Property Id: 247151



This 2 bed 1 bath apartment, situated on the first floor, has beautiful decor, a spacious open living room, and access to washer/dryer. Unit can come furnished with beautiful furniture and decorations. A shared backyard is great in the summer. Garage Parking is available.



This home is in the heart of it all, just a 10-minute drive to the lake, beach, and Wrigley Field. The Red and Brown line CTA trains are within walking distance. A strip mall is close by with different food outlets. Uptown's Green Mill Jazz club, Riviera Theatre, and Aragon Ballroom are a short bus ride away. Unit is agent owned.



School Districts: Blaine Elementary and Lakeview HS

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/247151

Property Id 247151



(RLNE5826466)