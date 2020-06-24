1435 N Washtenaw Ave PH

Amenities
Unit PH Available 07/01/20 HUGE 2 bed 1 bath owners unit, beautiful Greystone - Property Id: 294586
HUGE 2 bed 1 bath owners unit in beautiful Greystone building
Available July 1st, 2020.
Updated Penthouse owners unit with beautiful hardwood floors, giant bedrooms, exposed brick, updated kitchen w/ stainless steel appliances, and a huge living and dining room. This unit is massive, you need to see it in person to fully appreciate how large it is.
Central air and heat
In-Unit Washer & Dryer
Cedar Closets
Marble Bathroom
Stained Glass Windows
Tons of cabinet / storage space
Private Balcony
Huge back patio
Ideal location steps to Humboldt Park, close to Damen Blue Line CTA and Western Blue Line CTA, North Ave Bus and Division St Bus
Tenants pay gas and electricity.
Garage Parking Available for $100/month
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/294586
Property Id 294586
(RLNE5864947)