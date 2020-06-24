1435 N Washtenaw Ave PH

Amenities

Unit PH Available 07/01/20 HUGE 2 bed 1 bath owners unit, beautiful Greystone - Property Id: 294586



HUGE 2 bed 1 bath owners unit in beautiful Greystone building



Available July 1st, 2020.



Updated Penthouse owners unit with beautiful hardwood floors, giant bedrooms, exposed brick, updated kitchen w/ stainless steel appliances, and a huge living and dining room. This unit is massive, you need to see it in person to fully appreciate how large it is.



Central air and heat

In-Unit Washer & Dryer

Cedar Closets

Marble Bathroom

Stained Glass Windows

Tons of cabinet / storage space

Private Balcony

Huge back patio

Ideal location steps to Humboldt Park, close to Damen Blue Line CTA and Western Blue Line CTA, North Ave Bus and Division St Bus

Tenants pay gas and electricity.



Garage Parking Available for $100/month

