Last updated June 22 2020 at 5:35 PM

1435 N Washtenaw Ave PH

1435 North Washtenaw Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1435 North Washtenaw Avenue, Chicago, IL 60622
West Town

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Unit PH Available 07/01/20 HUGE 2 bed 1 bath owners unit, beautiful Greystone - Property Id: 294586

HUGE 2 bed 1 bath owners unit in beautiful Greystone building

Available July 1st, 2020.

Updated Penthouse owners unit with beautiful hardwood floors, giant bedrooms, exposed brick, updated kitchen w/ stainless steel appliances, and a huge living and dining room. This unit is massive, you need to see it in person to fully appreciate how large it is.

Central air and heat
In-Unit Washer & Dryer
Cedar Closets
Marble Bathroom
Stained Glass Windows
Tons of cabinet / storage space
Private Balcony
Huge back patio
Ideal location steps to Humboldt Park, close to Damen Blue Line CTA and Western Blue Line CTA, North Ave Bus and Division St Bus
Tenants pay gas and electricity.

Garage Parking Available for $100/month
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/294586
Property Id 294586

(RLNE5864947)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1435 N Washtenaw Ave PH have any available units?
1435 N Washtenaw Ave PH doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1435 N Washtenaw Ave PH have?
Some of 1435 N Washtenaw Ave PH's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1435 N Washtenaw Ave PH currently offering any rent specials?
1435 N Washtenaw Ave PH is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1435 N Washtenaw Ave PH pet-friendly?
Yes, 1435 N Washtenaw Ave PH is pet friendly.
Does 1435 N Washtenaw Ave PH offer parking?
Yes, 1435 N Washtenaw Ave PH offers parking.
Does 1435 N Washtenaw Ave PH have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1435 N Washtenaw Ave PH offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1435 N Washtenaw Ave PH have a pool?
No, 1435 N Washtenaw Ave PH does not have a pool.
Does 1435 N Washtenaw Ave PH have accessible units?
No, 1435 N Washtenaw Ave PH does not have accessible units.
Does 1435 N Washtenaw Ave PH have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1435 N Washtenaw Ave PH has units with dishwashers.
