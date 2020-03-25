1429 West Roscoe Street

Amenities

STUNNING! Just updated with new finishes! Unbeatable, sizzling hot Southport Corridor location! Walk to all the best boutique shops, restaurants, nitelife and the Southport L stop! Located on a tree-lined in a strolling neighborhood in the premier Hamilton School District! Huge and Gorgeous! This 2nd floor, Duplex-up lives like a luxury single family home! Approx 2200 SqFt within a gracious floorplan; spacious rooms! The main level has espresso HDWFs! A formal living room with detailed trim work, full separate dining room PLUS a family room adjacent to the kitchen perfect for today's lifestyle and livng! A brand new wet bar with prep sink and beverage center, perfect for entertaining! There's a charming half-bath on the main level. detailed trimming and interesting nooks throughout add to the unparalleled character!Fantastic kitchen has brand new quartz countertops and backsplash! Abundant cabinets (34 drawers & 18 cabinets!) & counter space! Newer SS appliances! Large private deck! Upstairs you'll find the bedroom retreat with new hardwood floors! 3 large BRs with dramatic vaulted ceilings & Juliet balconies, 2 full BAs! Master suite with huge, magazine-caliber master bath w/ vintage, freestanding tub, large separate shower & double sinks! Renovations include gorgeous graphic tile floors, new quartz vanity countertops, refreshed white vanities (not pictured). Side-x-Side W/D in unit! 2 gated, secured parking spaces (tandem) Included! Owner will consider pets for responsible pet owners. Property is owner-occupied and therefore extremely well maintained. Available now!