Chicago, IL
1429 West Roscoe Street
Last updated June 15 2020 at 12:52 AM

1429 West Roscoe Street

1429 West Roscoe Street · No Longer Available
Location

1429 West Roscoe Street, Chicago, IL 60657
Lakeview

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
STUNNING! Just updated with new finishes! Unbeatable, sizzling hot Southport Corridor location! Walk to all the best boutique shops, restaurants, nitelife and the Southport L stop! Located on a tree-lined in a strolling neighborhood in the premier Hamilton School District! Huge and Gorgeous! This 2nd floor, Duplex-up lives like a luxury single family home! Approx 2200 SqFt within a gracious floorplan; spacious rooms! The main level has espresso HDWFs! A formal living room with detailed trim work, full separate dining room PLUS a family room adjacent to the kitchen perfect for today's lifestyle and livng! A brand new wet bar with prep sink and beverage center, perfect for entertaining! There's a charming half-bath on the main level. detailed trimming and interesting nooks throughout add to the unparalleled character!Fantastic kitchen has brand new quartz countertops and backsplash! Abundant cabinets (34 drawers & 18 cabinets!) & counter space! Newer SS appliances! Large private deck! Upstairs you'll find the bedroom retreat with new hardwood floors! 3 large BRs with dramatic vaulted ceilings & Juliet balconies, 2 full BAs! Master suite with huge, magazine-caliber master bath w/ vintage, freestanding tub, large separate shower & double sinks! Renovations include gorgeous graphic tile floors, new quartz vanity countertops, refreshed white vanities (not pictured). Side-x-Side W/D in unit! 2 gated, secured parking spaces (tandem) Included! Owner will consider pets for responsible pet owners. Property is owner-occupied and therefore extremely well maintained. Available now!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1429 West Roscoe Street have any available units?
1429 West Roscoe Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1429 West Roscoe Street have?
Some of 1429 West Roscoe Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1429 West Roscoe Street currently offering any rent specials?
1429 West Roscoe Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1429 West Roscoe Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1429 West Roscoe Street is pet friendly.
Does 1429 West Roscoe Street offer parking?
Yes, 1429 West Roscoe Street does offer parking.
Does 1429 West Roscoe Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1429 West Roscoe Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1429 West Roscoe Street have a pool?
No, 1429 West Roscoe Street does not have a pool.
Does 1429 West Roscoe Street have accessible units?
No, 1429 West Roscoe Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1429 West Roscoe Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1429 West Roscoe Street has units with dishwashers.
