Unit Amenities hardwood floors oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly parking dogs allowed

Renovated 1BR in Rogers park, walk to the beach - Property Id: 253917



Location: 1371 W Estes Ave , Chicago , IL



Rent: $975

Bedrooms: 1

Bathrooms: 1

Pets: Cats only no dogs

Laundry: On site

Parking: Street



- WALK TO THE RED-LINE

- HARDWOOD FLOORS

- HEAT, COOKING GAS AND WATER INCLUDED

- AVAILABLE NOW

- CAT OK



PLEASE CONTACT LANDSTAR AGENT BEFORE APPLYING,

UNIT MIGHT HAVE AN APPLICATION PENDING

APPLICATION FEES ARE NOT REFUNDABLE



Lachezar Tomanov (Nikki)

Landstar Realty Group

312-307-6616



Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/253917

No Dogs Allowed



