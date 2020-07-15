Amenities
Renovated 1BR in Rogers park, walk to the beach - Property Id: 253917
Location: 1371 W Estes Ave , Chicago , IL
Rent: $975
Bedrooms: 1
Bathrooms: 1
Pets: Cats only no dogs
Laundry: On site
Parking: Street
- WALK TO THE RED-LINE
- HARDWOOD FLOORS
- HEAT, COOKING GAS AND WATER INCLUDED
- AVAILABLE NOW
PLEASE CONTACT LANDSTAR AGENT BEFORE APPLYING,
UNIT MIGHT HAVE AN APPLICATION PENDING
APPLICATION FEES ARE NOT REFUNDABLE
Lachezar Tomanov (Nikki)
Landstar Realty Group
312-307-6616
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/253917
