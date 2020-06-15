Amenities
1353 North Ashland Avenue Apt #E2, Chicago, IL 60622 - 2 BR 1 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Marc Drendel, Rent Right Realty, (773) 343-8160. Available from: 06/01/2020. Pets: Cats allowed. Remarkable 2 bed, 1 bath features hardwood floors, great light, good closet space, Queen sized bedrooms features newly renovated kitchen with dishwasher, Separate Living and Dining rooms. Huge pantry in Kitchen. Laundry in building. Great location to Division St. El, shops, cafes and nightlife nearby! Cats only please. [ Published 15-Jun-20 / ID 3550053 ]