Last updated June 15 2020 at 7:50 AM

1353 North Ashland Avenue

1353 North Ashland Avenue · (773) 343-8160
Location

1353 North Ashland Avenue, Chicago, IL 60622
West Town

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY reallyo

2 Bedrooms

Unit E2 · Avail. now

$1,750

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1300 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
1353 North Ashland Avenue Apt #E2, Chicago, IL 60622 - 2 BR 1 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Marc Drendel, Rent Right Realty, (773) 343-8160. Available from: 06/01/2020. Pets: Cats allowed. Remarkable 2 bed, 1 bath features hardwood floors, great light, good closet space, Queen sized bedrooms features newly renovated kitchen with dishwasher, Separate Living and Dining rooms. Huge pantry in Kitchen. Laundry in building. Great location to Division St. El, shops, cafes and nightlife nearby! Cats only please. [ Published 15-Jun-20 / ID 3550053 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1353 North Ashland Avenue have any available units?
1353 North Ashland Avenue has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1353 North Ashland Avenue have?
Some of 1353 North Ashland Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1353 North Ashland Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1353 North Ashland Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1353 North Ashland Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1353 North Ashland Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1353 North Ashland Avenue offer parking?
No, 1353 North Ashland Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1353 North Ashland Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1353 North Ashland Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1353 North Ashland Avenue have a pool?
No, 1353 North Ashland Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1353 North Ashland Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1353 North Ashland Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1353 North Ashland Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1353 North Ashland Avenue has units with dishwashers.
