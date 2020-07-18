All apartments in Chicago
1332-40 W Estes Ave 1336-1N
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:52 AM

1332-40 W Estes Ave 1336-1N

1332 W Estes Ave · (330) 819-3994
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1332 W Estes Ave, Chicago, IL 60626
Rogers Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit Unit 1336-1N · Avail. now

$1,275

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
New Rehab! Exposed Brick! Laundry in Unit! - Property Id: 313447

Take a look at this beautiful 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom available in Rogers Park! Features include a newly remodeled kitchen with granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances including a dishwasher and microwave, hardwood floors throughout, high ceilings, rehabbed ceramic tiled bathroom, and laundry in unit. Just 2.5 blocks to the Red Line, and steps to the Lake! Pets are welcome.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/1332-40-w-estes-ave-chicago-il-unit-1336-1n/313447
Property Id 313447

(RLNE5965785)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1332-40 W Estes Ave 1336-1N have any available units?
1332-40 W Estes Ave 1336-1N has a unit available for $1,275 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1332-40 W Estes Ave 1336-1N have?
Some of 1332-40 W Estes Ave 1336-1N's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1332-40 W Estes Ave 1336-1N currently offering any rent specials?
1332-40 W Estes Ave 1336-1N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1332-40 W Estes Ave 1336-1N pet-friendly?
Yes, 1332-40 W Estes Ave 1336-1N is pet friendly.
Does 1332-40 W Estes Ave 1336-1N offer parking?
No, 1332-40 W Estes Ave 1336-1N does not offer parking.
Does 1332-40 W Estes Ave 1336-1N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1332-40 W Estes Ave 1336-1N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1332-40 W Estes Ave 1336-1N have a pool?
No, 1332-40 W Estes Ave 1336-1N does not have a pool.
Does 1332-40 W Estes Ave 1336-1N have accessible units?
No, 1332-40 W Estes Ave 1336-1N does not have accessible units.
Does 1332-40 W Estes Ave 1336-1N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1332-40 W Estes Ave 1336-1N has units with dishwashers.
