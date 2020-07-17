Amenities

Location: 1325 W Estes Ave , Chicago , IL



Rent: $1025

Bedrooms: 1

Bathrooms: 1

Pets: Cats Only , No dogs

Laundry: In Building

Parking: Street



THIS GORGEOUS ONE BEDROOM IS AVAILABLE FOR A JUNE MOVE IN. HEAT & WATER ARE INCLUDED IN THE RENT. TENANTS PAY ELECTRIC, CABLE, AND INTERNET. 1 CAT WILL BE CONSIDERED, SORRY NO DOGS. LAUNDRY IS ONSITE. NO SECURITY DEPOSIT. 1 TIME NON REFUNDABLE MOVE IN FEE OF $250 DUE AT LEASE.



PLEASE CONTACT LANDSTAR AGENT BEFORE APPLYING,

UNIT MIGHT HAVE AN APPLICATION PENDING

APPLICATION FEES ARE NOT REFUNDABLE



Lachezar Tomanov (Nikki)

Landstar Realty Group

312-307-6616



Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/1325-w-estes-ave-chicago-il/253755

