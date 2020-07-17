All apartments in Chicago
1325 W Estes Ave
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:52 AM

1325 W Estes Ave

1325 West Estes Avenue · (312) 307-6616
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1325 West Estes Avenue, Chicago, IL 60626
Rogers Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 bed, 1 bath, $1025 · Avail. now

$1,025

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
some paid utils
internet access
range
oven
Unit Amenities
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
parking
internet access
dogs allowed
EAST ROGERS PARK LARGE 1 BEDROOM.HEAT & WATER INCl - Property Id: 253755

Location: 1325 W Estes Ave , Chicago , IL

Rent: $1025
Bedrooms: 1
Bathrooms: 1
Pets: Cats Only , No dogs
Laundry: In Building
Parking: Street

THIS GORGEOUS ONE BEDROOM IS AVAILABLE FOR A JUNE MOVE IN. HEAT & WATER ARE INCLUDED IN THE RENT. TENANTS PAY ELECTRIC, CABLE, AND INTERNET. 1 CAT WILL BE CONSIDERED, SORRY NO DOGS. LAUNDRY IS ONSITE. NO SECURITY DEPOSIT. 1 TIME NON REFUNDABLE MOVE IN FEE OF $250 DUE AT LEASE.

PLEASE CONTACT LANDSTAR AGENT BEFORE APPLYING,
UNIT MIGHT HAVE AN APPLICATION PENDING
APPLICATION FEES ARE NOT REFUNDABLE

Lachezar Tomanov (Nikki)
Landstar Realty Group
312-307-6616

Landstar Realty Group is an equal opportunity housing provider. All properties advertised on this website are subject to the Federal Fair Housing Act, the Illinois Human Rights Act, and the Chicago Residential Landlord Tenant Ordinance. We are committed to upholding the purpose and spirit of these policies.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/1325-w-estes-ave-chicago-il/253755
Property Id 253755

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5965432)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1325 W Estes Ave have any available units?
1325 W Estes Ave has a unit available for $1,025 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1325 W Estes Ave have?
Some of 1325 W Estes Ave's amenities include pet friendly, parking, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1325 W Estes Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1325 W Estes Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1325 W Estes Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1325 W Estes Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1325 W Estes Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1325 W Estes Ave offers parking.
Does 1325 W Estes Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1325 W Estes Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1325 W Estes Ave have a pool?
No, 1325 W Estes Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1325 W Estes Ave have accessible units?
No, 1325 W Estes Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1325 W Estes Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1325 W Estes Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
