EAST ROGERS PARK LARGE 1 BEDROOM.HEAT & WATER INCl - Property Id: 253755
Location: 1325 W Estes Ave , Chicago , IL
Rent: $1025
Bedrooms: 1
Bathrooms: 1
Pets: Cats Only , No dogs
Laundry: In Building
Parking: Street
THIS GORGEOUS ONE BEDROOM IS AVAILABLE FOR A JUNE MOVE IN. HEAT & WATER ARE INCLUDED IN THE RENT. TENANTS PAY ELECTRIC, CABLE, AND INTERNET. 1 CAT WILL BE CONSIDERED, SORRY NO DOGS. LAUNDRY IS ONSITE. NO SECURITY DEPOSIT. 1 TIME NON REFUNDABLE MOVE IN FEE OF $250 DUE AT LEASE.
PLEASE CONTACT LANDSTAR AGENT BEFORE APPLYING,
UNIT MIGHT HAVE AN APPLICATION PENDING
APPLICATION FEES ARE NOT REFUNDABLE
Lachezar Tomanov (Nikki)
Landstar Realty Group
312-307-6616
