Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony range walk in closets air conditioning dishwasher carpet garbage disposal microwave oven recently renovated refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities business center conference room clubhouse coffee bar 24hr concierge fire pit 24hr gym parking pool bbq/grill bike storage garage internet access package receiving yoga cats allowed dogs allowed elevator on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr maintenance doorman

Live life outside of the margins and in the heart of all the action when you choose Cityfront Place, Chicago’s premier luxury residence located in the Near North Side neighborhood of Streeterville. Cityfront Place is steeped in the towering architecture and cultural diversity of Chicago’s greater downtown while featuring nearby access to the Magnificent Mile, Lake Michigan, and all the perks of luxury living in the Windy City. Apartments in Chicago are rarely as livable and spacious as ours. We offer studio, convertible, one, and two-bedroom apartments with a stunning range of amenities, controlled access, a 24-hour concierge, and round-the-clock friendly maintenance. These are matched by Cityfront’s unique and contemporary design aesthetic, featuring minimalist sensibilities with the maximalist comforts in home and style alike, making your apartment the envy of all of your friends. Train in our 24-hour fitness center, relax in the resident lounge, or take a dive in our indoor lap pool