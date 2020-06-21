Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly courtyard on-site laundry parking dogs allowed

LIVE NEAR LOYOLA PARK!! WALK TO THE RED-LINE!! - Property Id: 253768



Location: 1321 W Estes Ave , Chicago , IL



Rent: $1025

Bedrooms: 1

Bathrooms: 1

Pets: Cats only no dogs

Laundry: On site

Parking: Street



- GREAT 1BED

- SEPARATE LIVING AND DINING ROOM

- HEAT AND WATER INCLUDED

- LAUNDRY ON-SITE

- HARDWOOD FLOORS THROUGHOUT

- COURTYARD BUILDING

- CAT OK



PLEASE CONTACT LANDSTAR AGENT BEFORE APPLYING,

UNIT MIGHT HAVE AN APPLICATION PENDING

APPLICATION FEES ARE NOT REFUNDABLE



Lachezar Tomanov (Nikki)

Landstar Realty Group

312-307-6616



Landstar Realty Group is an equal opportunity housing provider. All properties advertised on this website are subject to the Federal Fair Housing Act, the Illinois Human Rights Act, and the Chicago Residential Landlord Tenant Ordinance. We are committed to upholding the purpose and spirit of these policies.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/253768

(RLNE5822739)