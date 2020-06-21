All apartments in Chicago
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:19 PM

1321 W Estes Ave

1321 West Estes Avenue · (312) 307-6616
Location

1321 West Estes Avenue, Chicago, IL 60626
Rogers Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 bed, 1 bath, $1025 · Avail. now

$1,025

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
courtyard
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
dogs allowed
LIVE NEAR LOYOLA PARK!! WALK TO THE RED-LINE!! - Property Id: 253768

Location: 1321 W Estes Ave , Chicago , IL

Rent: $1025
Bedrooms: 1
Bathrooms: 1
Pets: Cats only no dogs
Laundry: On site
Parking: Street

- GREAT 1BED
- SEPARATE LIVING AND DINING ROOM
- HEAT AND WATER INCLUDED
- LAUNDRY ON-SITE
- HARDWOOD FLOORS THROUGHOUT
- COURTYARD BUILDING
- CAT OK

PLEASE CONTACT LANDSTAR AGENT BEFORE APPLYING,
UNIT MIGHT HAVE AN APPLICATION PENDING
APPLICATION FEES ARE NOT REFUNDABLE

Lachezar Tomanov (Nikki)
Landstar Realty Group
312-307-6616

Landstar Realty Group is an equal opportunity housing provider. All properties advertised on this website are subject to the Federal Fair Housing Act, the Illinois Human Rights Act, and the Chicago Residential Landlord Tenant Ordinance. We are committed to upholding the purpose and spirit of these policies.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/253768
Property Id 253768

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5822739)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1321 W Estes Ave have any available units?
1321 W Estes Ave has a unit available for $1,025 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1321 W Estes Ave have?
Some of 1321 W Estes Ave's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1321 W Estes Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1321 W Estes Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1321 W Estes Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1321 W Estes Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1321 W Estes Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1321 W Estes Ave does offer parking.
Does 1321 W Estes Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1321 W Estes Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1321 W Estes Ave have a pool?
No, 1321 W Estes Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1321 W Estes Ave have accessible units?
No, 1321 W Estes Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1321 W Estes Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1321 W Estes Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
