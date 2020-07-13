1319 W Belmont

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated oven Property Amenities alarm system gym parking 24hr maintenance new construction cats allowed

Amazing 3 flat building right off Belmont and Racine. Great Modern Finishes. Every unit has:



- laundry in-unit

- deck space

- new windows

- alarm system

- fireplace

- central air & gas heat

- tandem parking behind building

- under 4 blocks to El and closer to multiple bus lines

- near shopping, night life & gym.



Professional management company with over 50 years experience and a 24 hour emergency call center



You Pay No Security Deposit!



Belmont & Just west of Racine



Call ICM Properties, Inc. for details or to arrange a showing @ 773 549-5443