1319 West Belmont Avenue, Chicago, IL 60657 Lakeview
Price and availability
VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 1319 W Belmont.
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
oven
Property Amenities
alarm system
gym
parking
24hr maintenance
new construction
cats allowed
Amazing 3 flat building right off Belmont and Racine. Great Modern Finishes. Every unit has:
- laundry in-unit - deck space - new windows - alarm system - fireplace - central air & gas heat - tandem parking behind building - under 4 blocks to El and closer to multiple bus lines - near shopping, night life & gym.
Professional management company with over 50 years experience and a 24 hour emergency call center
You Pay No Security Deposit!
Belmont & Just west of Racine
Call ICM Properties, Inc. for details or to arrange a showing @ 773 549-5443
Nitty Gritty
Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Hot Water, Water
Application Fee: $0 for Applicant, $50 if Co-Signer
Move-in Fees: $350 Admin
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats
Cats
limit: 2
Parking Details: Open Lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1319 W Belmont have any available units?
1319 W Belmont doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1319 W Belmont have?
Some of 1319 W Belmont's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1319 W Belmont currently offering any rent specials?
1319 W Belmont is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1319 W Belmont pet-friendly?
Yes, 1319 W Belmont is pet friendly.
Does 1319 W Belmont offer parking?
Yes, 1319 W Belmont offers parking.
Does 1319 W Belmont have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1319 W Belmont offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1319 W Belmont have a pool?
No, 1319 W Belmont does not have a pool.
Does 1319 W Belmont have accessible units?
No, 1319 W Belmont does not have accessible units.