Last updated June 19 2020 at 8:25 AM

1254 North Wells St.

1254 North Wells Street · (312) 316-9925
Location

1254 North Wells Street, Chicago, IL 60610
Near North Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,500

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Charming 3th floor walk-up on a fantastic tree-lined street in Old Town - just steps to some of Chicago's finest shopping, restaurants entertainment and more. Unit has a washer and dryer, modern kitchen with a dishwasher, renovated bathroom, hardwood floors and window ac units. Sorry, no pets, Rent is $1800.00/ month and includes water, sewer and garbage. No security deposit, just a small $250.00/person move-in fee. Call today and set up a time to see your new home!

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1254 North Wells St. have any available units?
1254 North Wells St. has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1254 North Wells St. have?
Some of 1254 North Wells St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1254 North Wells St. currently offering any rent specials?
1254 North Wells St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1254 North Wells St. pet-friendly?
No, 1254 North Wells St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 1254 North Wells St. offer parking?
No, 1254 North Wells St. does not offer parking.
Does 1254 North Wells St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1254 North Wells St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1254 North Wells St. have a pool?
No, 1254 North Wells St. does not have a pool.
Does 1254 North Wells St. have accessible units?
No, 1254 North Wells St. does not have accessible units.
Does 1254 North Wells St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1254 North Wells St. has units with dishwashers.
