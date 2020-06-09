1254 North Wells St.

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated air conditioning range

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry

Charming 3th floor walk-up on a fantastic tree-lined street in Old Town - just steps to some of Chicago's finest shopping, restaurants entertainment and more. Unit has a washer and dryer, modern kitchen with a dishwasher, renovated bathroom, hardwood floors and window ac units. Sorry, no pets, Rent is $1800.00/ month and includes water, sewer and garbage. No security deposit, just a small $250.00/person move-in fee. Call today and set up a time to see your new home!



Terms: One year lease