Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:18 PM

1246 West Chicago Avenue

1246 West Chicago Avenue · (773) 459-4430
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1246 West Chicago Avenue, Chicago, IL 60642
West Town

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1F · Avail. now

$2,300

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1500 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
new construction
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
new construction
Just completed 90% new construction duplex unit next to beautiful Eckhart Park, 5 min to CTA Blueline and access to expressway. This 1500 sqft duplex down unit features amazing 12 foot ceiling on the main floor, living room with huge windows and hardwood floors. Beautiful kitchen with loads of 42" white cabinets, quartz countertops, and full suite of stainless steel appliances. Main floor bedroom and bath, and 2nd bedroom and 2nd bath in the lower level along with a spacious family room. Both baths are finished in clean lined modern tiles, vanities and hardware. Amenities include in unit full size washer/dryers, on site avail parking ($150 per month) . Fantastic location in between River North and Wicker Park, walk to trains, park, and many local dinning choices. Other units also avail at same location, 2 Bedroom/1 Bath simplex.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1246 West Chicago Avenue have any available units?
1246 West Chicago Avenue has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1246 West Chicago Avenue have?
Some of 1246 West Chicago Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1246 West Chicago Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1246 West Chicago Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1246 West Chicago Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1246 West Chicago Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 1246 West Chicago Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1246 West Chicago Avenue offers parking.
Does 1246 West Chicago Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1246 West Chicago Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1246 West Chicago Avenue have a pool?
No, 1246 West Chicago Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1246 West Chicago Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1246 West Chicago Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1246 West Chicago Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1246 West Chicago Avenue has units with dishwashers.
