1246 West Chicago Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher new construction parking stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking new construction

Just completed 90% new construction duplex unit next to beautiful Eckhart Park, 5 min to CTA Blueline and access to expressway. This 1500 sqft duplex down unit features amazing 12 foot ceiling on the main floor, living room with huge windows and hardwood floors. Beautiful kitchen with loads of 42" white cabinets, quartz countertops, and full suite of stainless steel appliances. Main floor bedroom and bath, and 2nd bedroom and 2nd bath in the lower level along with a spacious family room. Both baths are finished in clean lined modern tiles, vanities and hardware. Amenities include in unit full size washer/dryers, on site avail parking ($150 per month) . Fantastic location in between River North and Wicker Park, walk to trains, park, and many local dinning choices. Other units also avail at same location, 2 Bedroom/1 Bath simplex.