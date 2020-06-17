All apartments in Chicago
Last updated June 15 2020 at 1:21 PM

1220 W Flournoy St

1220 West Flournoy Street · No Longer Available
Location

1220 West Flournoy Street, Chicago, IL 60607
Near West Side

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
new construction
Brand New Construction! - Property Id: 244428

Showings by appointment Fri 5/29 (3:00 - 6:00 p.m.) & Sat 5/30 (12:00 - 3:00 p.m.)
Brand New Construction!! Unit 1 - Garden Apartment For Rent - quality and spacious condo like apartments with beautiful floor plans that includes three bedrooms with walk in closets and two full baths with luxury Italian porcelain. Exceptional master bedroom that features a dreamy walk-in closet. Master bathroom with a frameless walk-in shower and his and hers vanity. Each unit includes washer and dryer. Beautiful high end finishes with richly stained hardwood floors. Gorgeous chef's kitchen with soft close cabinets, elegant quartz countertops, & all stainless steel appliances. Each unit also has a private deck on the back and one assigned outdoor parking space. Minutes to downtown and a short walk to the blue line. Renter's insurance & a one time move in fee of $600 is required. Apartments are available May 1st. For more information contact info@agcoyle.com or call 312-404-4170. Pictures are of Unit 2.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/244428
Property Id 244428

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5791619)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1220 W Flournoy St have any available units?
1220 W Flournoy St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1220 W Flournoy St have?
Some of 1220 W Flournoy St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1220 W Flournoy St currently offering any rent specials?
1220 W Flournoy St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1220 W Flournoy St pet-friendly?
No, 1220 W Flournoy St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 1220 W Flournoy St offer parking?
Yes, 1220 W Flournoy St does offer parking.
Does 1220 W Flournoy St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1220 W Flournoy St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1220 W Flournoy St have a pool?
No, 1220 W Flournoy St does not have a pool.
Does 1220 W Flournoy St have accessible units?
No, 1220 W Flournoy St does not have accessible units.
Does 1220 W Flournoy St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1220 W Flournoy St has units with dishwashers.
