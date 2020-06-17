1220 W Flournoy St

Amenities

Brand New Construction! - Property Id: 244428



Showings by appointment Fri 5/29 (3:00 - 6:00 p.m.) & Sat 5/30 (12:00 - 3:00 p.m.)

Brand New Construction!! Unit 1 - Garden Apartment For Rent - quality and spacious condo like apartments with beautiful floor plans that includes three bedrooms with walk in closets and two full baths with luxury Italian porcelain. Exceptional master bedroom that features a dreamy walk-in closet. Master bathroom with a frameless walk-in shower and his and hers vanity. Each unit includes washer and dryer. Beautiful high end finishes with richly stained hardwood floors. Gorgeous chef's kitchen with soft close cabinets, elegant quartz countertops, & all stainless steel appliances. Each unit also has a private deck on the back and one assigned outdoor parking space. Minutes to downtown and a short walk to the blue line. Renter's insurance & a one time move in fee of $600 is required. Apartments are available May 1st. For more information contact info@agcoyle.com or call 312-404-4170. Pictures are of Unit 2.

No Pets Allowed



