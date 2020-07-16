1211 W Waveland Ave.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly dogs allowed

Rehabbed Unit,Heart of Wrigleyville. Unit Laundry - Property Id: 302230



Here's a beautiful 2 bedroom apartment in the Heart of Wrigleyville. These newly rehabbed 2 bedroom apartment units feature hardwood floors throughout, lots of natural light, updated kitchens with granite counters and stainless steel appliances including dishwasher, remodeled bathrooms, central air, and in unit washer and dryer!



Located just 3 blocks from the Addison Red Line stop and Wrigley Field, the Southport Brown Line stop, and TONS of restaurants, bars, and nightlife, you'll be immersed in everything this neighborhood has to offer! Cats are welcome, but sorry...no dogs.



Miguel Tineo

Leasing Agent

312-687-3503

miguel@liveherehomes.com

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/302230

No Dogs Allowed



