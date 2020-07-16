All apartments in Chicago
1211 W Waveland Ave.
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:06 PM

1211 W Waveland Ave

1211 West Waveland Avenue · (312) 687-3503
Location

1211 West Waveland Avenue, Chicago, IL 60613
Lakeview

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 1 bath, $1895 · Avail. now

$1,895

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
dogs allowed
Rehabbed Unit,Heart of Wrigleyville. Unit Laundry - Property Id: 302230

Here's a beautiful 2 bedroom apartment in the Heart of Wrigleyville. These newly rehabbed 2 bedroom apartment units feature hardwood floors throughout, lots of natural light, updated kitchens with granite counters and stainless steel appliances including dishwasher, remodeled bathrooms, central air, and in unit washer and dryer!

Located just 3 blocks from the Addison Red Line stop and Wrigley Field, the Southport Brown Line stop, and TONS of restaurants, bars, and nightlife, you'll be immersed in everything this neighborhood has to offer! Cats are welcome, but sorry...no dogs.

Miguel Tineo
Leasing Agent
312-687-3503
miguel@liveherehomes.com
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/302230
Property Id 302230

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5865781)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 1211 W Waveland Ave have any available units?
1211 W Waveland Ave has a unit available for $1,895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1211 W Waveland Ave have?
Some of 1211 W Waveland Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1211 W Waveland Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1211 W Waveland Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1211 W Waveland Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1211 W Waveland Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1211 W Waveland Ave offer parking?
No, 1211 W Waveland Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1211 W Waveland Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1211 W Waveland Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1211 W Waveland Ave have a pool?
No, 1211 W Waveland Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1211 W Waveland Ave have accessible units?
No, 1211 W Waveland Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1211 W Waveland Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1211 W Waveland Ave has units with dishwashers.

