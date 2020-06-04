1201 South Prairie Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool bbq/grill garage internet access media room

Don't miss out on this Luxury South Loop two bed / two bath with South, West, and East exposure. This Amazing unit features hardwood floors, open concept kitchen with breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, floor to ceiling windows with automatic blinds in living room, private balcony with views of the lake, master bedroom with en suite bathroom and walk in closet, washer dryer in unit, and a second walk in closet at the front entrance. Building offers 24hr door staff, indoor pool, gym, sundeck with grills, lounge, party room, catering kitchen, children's playroom, and theater. 92 Walkscore with easy access to Grant Park, Michigan Ave, Museums, Lake Michigan, Solider Field, Trader Joes, Jewel Osco, Target, Red Line, Green Line, Orange Line, 290, Movie Theater, Shopping, Bars, Restaurants, and more. South Loop Elementary K-8. Water, Gas, Cable, Internet included in the rent. Heated Garage Parking spot additional $200/mo.

Contact us to schedule a showing.