All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 1201 South Prairie Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
1201 South Prairie Avenue
Last updated May 8 2020 at 7:06 PM

1201 South Prairie Avenue

1201 South Prairie Avenue · (888) 659-9596 ext. 1514246
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
Near South Side
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1201 South Prairie Avenue, Chicago, IL 60605
Near South Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

2 Bedrooms

Unit 25O6 · Avail. now

$3,350

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1207 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
media room
Don't miss out on this Luxury South Loop two bed / two bath with South, West, and East exposure. This Amazing unit features hardwood floors, open concept kitchen with breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, floor to ceiling windows with automatic blinds in living room, private balcony with views of the lake, master bedroom with en suite bathroom and walk in closet, washer dryer in unit, and a second walk in closet at the front entrance. Building offers 24hr door staff, indoor pool, gym, sundeck with grills, lounge, party room, catering kitchen, children's playroom, and theater. 92 Walkscore with easy access to Grant Park, Michigan Ave, Museums, Lake Michigan, Solider Field, Trader Joes, Jewel Osco, Target, Red Line, Green Line, Orange Line, 290, Movie Theater, Shopping, Bars, Restaurants, and more. South Loop Elementary K-8. Water, Gas, Cable, Internet included in the rent. Heated Garage Parking spot additional $200/mo.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1201 South Prairie Avenue have any available units?
1201 South Prairie Avenue has a unit available for $3,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1201 South Prairie Avenue have?
Some of 1201 South Prairie Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1201 South Prairie Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1201 South Prairie Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1201 South Prairie Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1201 South Prairie Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 1201 South Prairie Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1201 South Prairie Avenue does offer parking.
Does 1201 South Prairie Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1201 South Prairie Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1201 South Prairie Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 1201 South Prairie Avenue has a pool.
Does 1201 South Prairie Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1201 South Prairie Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1201 South Prairie Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1201 South Prairie Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1201 South Prairie Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

2954 North Racine Ave. Apt.
2954 North Racine Avenue
Chicago, IL 60657
5532 S.kenwood Ave
5532 South Kenwood Avenue
Chicago, IL 60637
5055-61 N Damen
5055 North Damen Avenue
Chicago, IL 60625
2326 N Southport
2326 North Southport Avenue
Chicago, IL 60614
5512 S. Hyde Park Boulevard
5512 S Hyde Park Blvd
Chicago, IL 60637
482 W. Deming
482 W Deming Pl
Chicago, IL 60614
1849-51 W Cornelia / 3449-55 N Wolcott
1849 W Cornelia Ave
Chicago, IL 60657
1101 W Columbia
1101 W Columbia Ave
Chicago, IL 60626

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILJoliet, IL
Des Plaines, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
UptownLincoln Square

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity