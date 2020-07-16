1200 West Waveland Avenue

Amenities
Available August 15th. In the heart of Wrigleyville! Corner, light-filled & airy garden unit. Property was once a 3 bed and is now a large 2 bed/1 bath with formal dining room and large open living room. Secured/double door, private entrance, stainless steel appliances, large outdoor space, bamboo floors thru-out, clawfoot tub, private storage, coin laundry right out the back door. Tons of vintage charm with modern appeal. Heat included! Steps to Clark St. bars and restaurants. 2 blocks to the Red line. $500 move-in fee, no security deposit. Pets negotiable. $65 application fee per person