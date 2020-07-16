1200 West Waveland Avenue

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly stainless steel some paid utils

Unit Amenities hardwood floors stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Available August 15th. In the heart of Wrigleyville! Corner, light-filled & airy garden unit. Property was once a 3 bed and is now a large 2 bed/1 bath with formal dining room and large open living room. Secured/double door, private entrance, stainless steel appliances, large outdoor space, bamboo floors thru-out, clawfoot tub, private storage, coin laundry right out the back door. Tons of vintage charm with modern appeal. Heat included! Steps to Clark St. bars and restaurants. 2 blocks to the Red line. $500 move-in fee, no security deposit. Pets negotiable. $65 application fee per person