Chicago, IL
1200 West Waveland Avenue
Last updated July 6 2020 at 4:59 PM

1200 West Waveland Avenue

1200 West Waveland Avenue · (773) 615-9896
Location

1200 West Waveland Avenue, Chicago, IL 60613
Lakeview

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit B · Avail. now

$1,800

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1100 sqft

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available August 15th. In the heart of Wrigleyville! Corner, light-filled & airy garden unit. Property was once a 3 bed and is now a large 2 bed/1 bath with formal dining room and large open living room. Secured/double door, private entrance, stainless steel appliances, large outdoor space, bamboo floors thru-out, clawfoot tub, private storage, coin laundry right out the back door. Tons of vintage charm with modern appeal. Heat included! Steps to Clark St. bars and restaurants. 2 blocks to the Red line. $500 move-in fee, no security deposit. Pets negotiable. $65 application fee per person

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1200 West Waveland Avenue have any available units?
1200 West Waveland Avenue has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1200 West Waveland Avenue have?
Some of 1200 West Waveland Avenue's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1200 West Waveland Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1200 West Waveland Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1200 West Waveland Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1200 West Waveland Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1200 West Waveland Avenue offer parking?
No, 1200 West Waveland Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1200 West Waveland Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1200 West Waveland Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1200 West Waveland Avenue have a pool?
No, 1200 West Waveland Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1200 West Waveland Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1200 West Waveland Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1200 West Waveland Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1200 West Waveland Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
