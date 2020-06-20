All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 118 North Desplaines Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
118 North Desplaines Street
Last updated May 20 2020 at 1:42 PM

118 North Desplaines Street

118 North Desplaines Street · (888) 659-9596 ext. 1791021
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
Near West Side
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

118 North Desplaines Street, Chicago, IL 60661
Near West Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

Studio

Unit 1603 · Avail. now

$2,232

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 594 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
dog park
doorman
elevator
gym
parking
pool
pool table
garage
internet access
yoga
Luxury Meets Zen~Convertible Apartment in West Loop at CATALYST
New West Loop construction, close to everything you can imagine! This building has it all. Apartments feature floor to ceiling windows, private balcony, in-unit laundry, stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, and lots of storage space! Bathroom features double vanities & stand alone showers. Building amenities include rooftop fitness center & rooftop sun deck w/ pool. Other features include yoga room, resident lounge, business center, club room w/ billiards table, 24 hour door staff & private dog run. Cats and dogs are welcome up to 55 lbs with some breed restrictions. Garage parking available for a fee. Convertible Studio apartment price ranges from $2,045 -to $2,321 *Pricing and availability are subject to change./Photos might be of a similar unit.*

Amenities:
Doorman, Elevator, Pool, Garage, Roof Deck, WiFi, Business Center, Balcony, Dishwasher, Hardwood, Laundry In Unit
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 118 North Desplaines Street have any available units?
118 North Desplaines Street has a unit available for $2,232 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 118 North Desplaines Street have?
Some of 118 North Desplaines Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 118 North Desplaines Street currently offering any rent specials?
118 North Desplaines Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 118 North Desplaines Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 118 North Desplaines Street is pet friendly.
Does 118 North Desplaines Street offer parking?
Yes, 118 North Desplaines Street does offer parking.
Does 118 North Desplaines Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 118 North Desplaines Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 118 North Desplaines Street have a pool?
Yes, 118 North Desplaines Street has a pool.
Does 118 North Desplaines Street have accessible units?
No, 118 North Desplaines Street does not have accessible units.
Does 118 North Desplaines Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 118 North Desplaines Street has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 118 North Desplaines Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

4844 N. Rockwell Apt.
4844 North Rockwell Street
Chicago, IL 60625
1215 E.hyde Park Blvd
1215 East Hyde Park Boulevard
Chicago, IL 60615
5401-5409 S. Cottage Grove Avenue
5401 S Cottage Grove Ave
Chicago, IL 60615
Green Manor
4435 North Greenview Avenue
Chicago, IL 60640
3141 N Sheffield
3141 N Sheffield Ave
Chicago, IL 60657
Reside on Stratford
525 W Stratford Pl
Chicago, IL 60657
1438 W Belmont
1438 West Belmont Avenue
Chicago, IL 60657
2519-27 N Lincoln
2519 North Lincoln Avenue
Chicago, IL 60614

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILJoliet, IL
Des Plaines, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
UptownLincoln Square

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity